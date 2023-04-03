International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230403/dover-officials-reject-home-secretarys-claims-blame-brexit-fall-out-for-gridlock-at-port-1109065247.html
Dover Officials Reject Home Secretary's Claims, Blame Brexit Fall-out for Gridlock at Port
Dover Officials Reject Home Secretary's Claims, Blame Brexit Fall-out for Gridlock at Port
Port of Dover officials reject the UK Home Secretary's claim, blame Brexit fallout for gridlock at the port.
2023-04-03T10:03+0000
2023-04-03T10:03+0000
world
uk
brexit
suella braverman
dover
port
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109063850_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_99cf253d9138b00114dfbfec07b0fa8f.jpg
As the Port of Dover struggled with massive gridlock throughout the weekend, with some coaches facing six-hour queues to board ferries, officials at the UK's busiest port have rejected claims by Home Secretary Suella Braverman that Brexit was not the reason, according to media reports.Port authorities were enraged on Sunday when Braverman claimed that queues at Dover were "not caused by Brexit", and that things had been "very smooth" at the border since London's split with Brussels.As some passengers waited for around 14 hours, and ferry operators, including P&amp;O Ferries, launched overnight sailings to tackle the backlog, a spokesman for the port emphasized that processing time for each passenger had increased since the UK parted ways with the European Union. "A mix of lengthy immigration processes at the border and sheer volume of traffic" were the reason for the delays, the port officials explained. According to Doug Bannister, the port’s chief executive, although poor weather had been a factor, it was "absolutely true" that queues at the port are a direct consequence of the UK’s divorce from the EU, as now every passport needs to be scanned and stamped.Before 2021, when the UK exited the bloc, officials say there had been an approach when many vehicles hoping to sail from Dover to Calais and Dunkirk were just "waved through" by French officers. Now, post-Brexit passport rules mean it typically takes 20 minutes to process passengers on a 53-seat coach, for example, as each person is required to go through border checks individually.Similar gridlock had gripped the Port of Dover last summer. Rishi Sunak, who had not yet become Prime Minister at the time, commented in July that the French ought to "stop blaming Brexit and start getting the staff required to match demand”. Now, Braverman is similarly inclined to dismiss the issue. When it was pointed out that the backlog coincided with the start of the Easter school holidays, Braverman was asked whether such a situation could be a recurring problem, and she replied: "No, not at all ... I don’t think this is the state of affairs to go forward."As for the government, a spokesman said that it "remains in close contact with ferry operators, the French authorities, and the Kent Resilience Forum, regarding delays at the Port of Dover".Looking ahead, Bannister warned that things could get even more complicated. Starting in late 2023 or 2024, the UK will become subject to the new EU entry-exit system, with facial biometrics and fingerprints required for every visitor to the EU. Average processing time for a car could rise from 90 seconds to 10 minutes, he added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220723/uk-families-spend-hours-in-queue-at-dover-port-amid-summer-holiday-chaos---photos-1097719254.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210101/view-of-uks-port-of-dover-one-day-after-end-of-brexit-transition-period-1081624794.html
dover
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109063850_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e89a8615a83e61be9b5940689adb899.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
port of dover, uk home secretary, suella braverman, blame post- brexit environment, gridlock at the port, backlog in processing, queues, processing time, lengthy immigration processes, volume of traffic
port of dover, uk home secretary, suella braverman, blame post- brexit environment, gridlock at the port, backlog in processing, queues, processing time, lengthy immigration processes, volume of traffic

Dover Officials Reject Home Secretary's Claims, Blame Brexit Fall-out for Gridlock at Port

10:03 GMT 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthTrucks line up at check-in to the ferry at The Port of Dover, Kent, England.
Trucks line up at check-in to the ferry at The Port of Dover, Kent, England. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Hundreds of passengers faced a third day of travel delays at Britain's busiest port on 2 April, with the Port of Dover declaring a critical incident on Friday as coaches waited in long queues to be processed amid the gridlock.
As the Port of Dover struggled with massive gridlock throughout the weekend, with some coaches facing six-hour queues to board ferries, officials at the UK's busiest port have rejected claims by Home Secretary Suella Braverman that Brexit was not the reason, according to media reports.
Port authorities were enraged on Sunday when Braverman claimed that queues at Dover were "not caused by Brexit", and that things had been "very smooth" at the border since London's split with Brussels.
As some passengers waited for around 14 hours, and ferry operators, including P&O Ferries, launched overnight sailings to tackle the backlog, a spokesman for the port emphasized that processing time for each passenger had increased since the UK parted ways with the European Union. "A mix of lengthy immigration processes at the border and sheer volume of traffic" were the reason for the delays, the port officials explained.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot featuring images of grodlock at Port of Dover, Kent, UK, on April 2, 2023.
Twitter screenshot featuring images of grodlock at Port of Dover, Kent, UK, on April 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
Twitter screenshot featuring images of grodlock at Port of Dover, Kent, UK, on April 2, 2023.
© Photo : Twitter
According to Doug Bannister, the port’s chief executive, although poor weather had been a factor, it was "absolutely true" that queues at the port are a direct consequence of the UK’s divorce from the EU, as now every passport needs to be scanned and stamped.
Before 2021, when the UK exited the bloc, officials say there had been an approach when many vehicles hoping to sail from Dover to Calais and Dunkirk were just "waved through" by French officers. Now, post-Brexit passport rules mean it typically takes 20 minutes to process passengers on a 53-seat coach, for example, as each person is required to go through border checks individually.
"In a post-Brexit environment, the transaction times through the borders are going to take longer,” he said.
The port of Dover - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
UK Families Spend Hours in Queue at Dover Port Amid Summer Holiday Chaos - Photos
23 July 2022, 13:02 GMT
Similar gridlock had gripped the Port of Dover last summer. Rishi Sunak, who had not yet become Prime Minister at the time, commented in July that the French ought to "stop blaming Brexit and start getting the staff required to match demand”. Now, Braverman is similarly inclined to dismiss the issue.

“I don't think it's fair to say that this is an adverse effect of Brexit. It’s a very busy time of year, and there’s been some bad weather. We’ve had many years now since leaving the EU, and there’s been, on the whole, very good operations and processes at the border,” the Home Secretary said in an interview on 2 April.

When it was pointed out that the backlog coincided with the start of the Easter school holidays, Braverman was asked whether such a situation could be a recurring problem, and she replied: "No, not at all ... I don’t think this is the state of affairs to go forward."
As for the government, a spokesman said that it "remains in close contact with ferry operators, the French authorities, and the Kent Resilience Forum, regarding delays at the Port of Dover".
Looking ahead, Bannister warned that things could get even more complicated. Starting in late 2023 or 2024, the UK will become subject to the new EU entry-exit system, with facial biometrics and fingerprints required for every visitor to the EU. Average processing time for a car could rise from 90 seconds to 10 minutes, he added.
Police officers stand at the entrance to the Port of Dover, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2021
World
View of UK's Port of Dover One Day After End of Brexit Transition Period
1 January 2021, 08:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала