Death Toll From Tornadoes in US Surpasses 30

The death toll from the tornadoes that swept across the US South and Midwest has surpassed 30, while dozens of people were injured, The New York Times reports.

On Saturday, CBS reported that the tornado death toll in the United States stood at 26. The New York Times said on Sunday that the death toll had gone up to 32, with fatalities reported in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, the latter accounting for 15 deaths. In Arkansas, five deaths have been reported. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard. Tornadoes and severe winds swept across several parts of the US South and Midwest on Friday night, leaving over 400,000 people without electricity.

