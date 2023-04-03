Death Toll From Tornadoes in US Surpasses 30
© AP Photo / Andrew DeMilloA tree tops two vehicles destroyed by Friday's tornado in Little Rock, Ark., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest that shredded homes and shopping centers.
© AP Photo / Andrew DeMillo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the tornadoes that swept across the US South and Midwest has surpassed 30, while dozens of people were injured, The New York Times reports.
On Saturday, CBS reported that the tornado death toll in the United States stood at 26.
The New York Times said on Sunday that the death toll had gone up to 32, with fatalities reported in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, the latter accounting for 15 deaths.
In Arkansas, five deaths have been reported.
Arkansans are tough. Arkansans are resilient.— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 2, 2023
I spoke with those who embody the strong, determined spirit of Arkansas today.
Together, we will recover and we will rebuild even stronger than before. pic.twitter.com/NsSeOSHAE5
This is from the little rock Arkansas tornado, everyone was so lucky to survive. This is why you are supposed to stay far away from doors and windows and move to an interior room! pic.twitter.com/7lrsuVgLRH— 🥀 Imposter 🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) April 2, 2023
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard.
Tornadoes and severe winds swept across several parts of the US South and Midwest on Friday night, leaving over 400,000 people without electricity.