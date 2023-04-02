https://sputniknews.com/20230402/trump-announces-florida-address-to-be-held-hours-after-arraignment-tuesday-1109056922.html

Trump Announces Florida Address to Be Held Hours After Arraignment Tuesday

Donald Trump announced Sunday that he would deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach compound on Tuesday evening, the same day he is expected to be arraigned.

Donald Trump announced Sunday that he would deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach compound on Tuesday evening, the same day he is expected to be arraigned.The address is set to begin at 8:15 pm eastern time, six hours after his arraignment in New York, which is scheduled for 2:15 pm.Trump accused his political enemies of “rapidly destroying” the country, and attempting to use the “levers of Law Enforcement” and the weaponization of the FBI and the Justice Department to “Interfere with, Rigg [sic] and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS,” but promised to “Come Back and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”Trump spent part of the day Saturday golfing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, later sending out surrogates to supporters standing outside to give out MAGA hats.On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution. The ex-president said on Friday that he would be appealing the indictment, insisting that the officials involved in the case are biased. Ex-POTUS will reportedly travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence.

