Trump Announces Florida Address to Be Held Hours After Arraignment Tuesday
Donald Trump announced Sunday that he would deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach compound on Tuesday evening, the same day he is expected to be arraigned.
Trump accused his political enemies of "rapidly destroying" the country, and attempting to use the "levers of Law Enforcement" and the weaponization of the FBI and the Justice Department to "Interfere with, Rigg [sic] and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS," but promised to "Come Back and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."Trump spent part of the day Saturday golfing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, later sending out surrogates to supporters standing outside to give out MAGA hats.On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution. The ex-president said on Friday that he would be appealing the indictment, insisting that the officials involved in the case are biased. Ex-POTUS will reportedly travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence.
Trump Announces Florida Address to Be Held Hours After Arraignment Tuesday
The business mogul is expected to arrive at a Manhattan court house on Tuesday morning to be arraigned on ‘more than 30’ counts of criminal activity related to the alleged hush money payoff to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election. Trump denies wrongdoing and insists he never slept with his “horseface” accuser.
Donald Trump
announced Sunday that he would deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach compound on Tuesday evening, the same day he is expected to be arraigned.
The address is set to begin at 8:15 pm eastern time, six hours after his arraignment in New York, which is scheduled for 2:15 pm.
In a statement on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump expressed gratitude to supporters for the “tremendous support” they’d showing in the face of “this assault on our Nation,” and suggested the US has been turned into a “THIRD WORLD COUNTRY” by his adversaries.
Trump accused his political enemies of “rapidly destroying” the country, and attempting to use the “levers of Law Enforcement” and the weaponization of the FBI and the Justice Department to “Interfere with, Rigg [sic] and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS,” but promised to “Come Back and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”
Trump spent part of the day Saturday golfing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, later sending out surrogates to supporters standing outside to give out MAGA hats.
On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution. The ex-president said on Friday that he would be appealing the indictment, insisting that the officials involved in the case are biased
Ex-POTUS will reportedly travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence.