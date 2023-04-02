https://sputniknews.com/20230402/total-of-30-people-injured-in-st-petersburg-cafe-attack-one-person-dead-1109059566.html
Total of 30 People Injured in St. Petersburg Cafe Attack, One Person Dead
Total of 30 People Injured in St. Petersburg Cafe Attack, One Person Dead
The explosion at a cafe in Russia’s St. Petersburg resulted in the death of one person, while 30 others were injured, the Russian Health Ministry said.
2023-04-02T21:19+0000
2023-04-02T21:19+0000
2023-04-02T21:19+0000
russia
russia
journalists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105237861_0:0:3063:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_b91c8bc4c5de912384303ec3b7dc0576.jpg
Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. Mayor Alexander Beglov said that the number of injured stood at 25. A source told Sputnik that famous Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the blast. "According to the latest data, 30 people were injured in the incident in a cafe in St. Petersburg, one person died," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday night. Six of the injured are in serious condition. A total of 24 people were taken to medical facilities in St. Petersburg after the blast, while six others sought medical help on their own.
https://sputniknews.com/20230402/moscow-on-vladlen-tatarskys-death-intl-organizations-ignore-kievs-threats-to-russian-journalists-1109057360.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105237861_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbbc18e548d1ce79f6fc05d7fc94574.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
st. petersburg, russia, russian health ministry, attack, violent attack, journalist, journalists
st. petersburg, russia, russian health ministry, attack, violent attack, journalist, journalists
Total of 30 People Injured in St. Petersburg Cafe Attack, One Person Dead
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The explosion at a cafe in Russia’s St. Petersburg resulted in the death of one person, while 30 others were injured, the Russian Health Ministry said.
Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. Mayor Alexander Beglov said that the number of injured stood at 25. A source told Sputnik that famous Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the blast.
"According to the latest data, 30 people were injured in the incident in a cafe in St. Petersburg, one person died," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday night.
Six of the injured are in serious condition. A total of 24 people were taken to medical facilities in St. Petersburg after the blast, while six others sought medical help on their own.