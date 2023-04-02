https://sputniknews.com/20230402/putin-congratulated-lukashenko-on-unity-day-of-russia-and-belarus-kremlin-1109042878.html

Putin Congratulated Lukashenko on Unity Day of Russia and Belarus: Kremlin

Putin Congratulated Lukashenko on Unity Day of Russia and Belarus: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, congratulations on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus, noting that despite the sanctions pressure, Russia and Belarus are effectively coordinating efforts in the international arena.

2023-04-02T06:50+0000

2023-04-02T06:50+0000

2023-04-02T06:50+0000

russia

russia

belarus

unity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093145546_0:105:2784:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_407df6d7acfe7bd0777743e466f624f1.jpg

"Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, accept our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus ... Despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure from outside, we are effectively coordinating efforts in the international arena, in the sphere of defense and security, and successfully implementing programs aimed at strengthening financial and economic, and scientific and technological sovereignty," Putin said in the statement. The Russian leader also noted that Russia and Belarus were systematically expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, vigorously improving the mechanisms of the Union State. Besides, Putin said that he was confident the partnership between the fraternal peoples would only grow in the future. The Russian president also wished Lukashenko good health and success, and the citizens of Belarus happiness and prosperity.

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, day of unity