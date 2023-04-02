https://sputniknews.com/20230402/milatovic-wins-montenegro-presidency-according-to-exit-poll-1109058581.html
Milatovic Wins Montenegro Presidency According to Exit Poll
Milatovic Wins Montenegro Presidency According to Exit Poll
Jakov Milatovic is Montenegro's former minister of economic development and is now the country's president-elect after he secured more than half the votes in a presidential election on Sunday.
2023-04-02T20:14+0000
2023-04-02T20:14+0000
2023-04-02T20:14+0000
montenegro
election
presidential election
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109058638_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9075157266b6b084d11ba9fba0bf77e1.jpg
On Sunday two pollsters revealed that Milatovic, the 37-year-old deputy head of the Europe Now movement, has secured 60.1% votes in a race against incumbent Milo Djukanovic, a 61-year-old former communist. Djukanovic, who was in power for 33 years following the collapse of federal Yugoslavia, secured 39.9% of votes, according to the Podgorica-based Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster. According to CEMI, voter turnout stood at 70%. The official results of the election are expected to be announced in the coming days. If elected, Montenegro's president, who stays in office for a five-year-term, will have a primarily ceremonial role. The Balkan nation is also facing parliamentary elections, following months of gridlock since the government collapsed in August due to a no-confidence vote.
montenegro
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109058638_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_313fc0367c6d0135a521662d235b2dd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
jakov milatovic, montenegro, presidential election, southern europe, european election
jakov milatovic, montenegro, presidential election, southern europe, european election
Milatovic Wins Montenegro Presidency According to Exit Poll
Jakov Milatovic is Montenegro's former minister of economic development and is now the country's president-elect after he secured more than half the votes in a presidential election on Sunday.
On Sunday two pollsters revealed that Milatovic, the 37-year-old deputy head of the Europe Now movement, has secured 60.1% votes in a race against incumbent Milo Djukanovic, a 61-year-old former communist.
Djukanovic, who was in power for 33 years following the collapse of federal Yugoslavia, secured 39.9% of votes, according to the Podgorica-based Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster.
"I congratulate the new president Jakov Milatovic," said Ana Nenezic, the executive director of the Center for Monitoring and Research.
According to CEMI, voter turnout stood at 70%. The official results of the election are expected to be announced in the coming days.
If elected, Montenegro's president, who stays in office for a five-year-term, will have a primarily ceremonial role. The Balkan nation is also facing parliamentary elections, following months of gridlock since the government collapsed in August due to a no-confidence vote.