Milatovic Wins Montenegro Presidency According to Exit Poll

Jakov Milatovic is Montenegro's former minister of economic development and is now the country's president-elect after he secured more than half the votes in a presidential election on Sunday.

On Sunday two pollsters revealed that Milatovic, the 37-year-old deputy head of the Europe Now movement, has secured 60.1% votes in a race against incumbent Milo Djukanovic, a 61-year-old former communist. Djukanovic, who was in power for 33 years following the collapse of federal Yugoslavia, secured 39.9% of votes, according to the Podgorica-based Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster. According to CEMI, voter turnout stood at 70%. The official results of the election are expected to be announced in the coming days. If elected, Montenegro's president, who stays in office for a five-year-term, will have a primarily ceremonial role. The Balkan nation is also facing parliamentary elections, following months of gridlock since the government collapsed in August due to a no-confidence vote.

