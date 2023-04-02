https://sputniknews.com/20230402/death-toll-from-tornadoes-strong-winds-in-us-rises-to-26---photo-video-1109047472.html

Death Toll From Tornadoes, Strong Winds in US Rises to 26 - Photo, Video

Death Toll From Tornadoes, Strong Winds in US Rises to 26 - Photo, Video

The number of people killed in tornadoes and severe winds that swept across several parts of the United States has increased to 26, while dozens others sustained injuries

2023-04-02T10:32+0000

2023-04-02T10:32+0000

2023-04-02T10:32+0000

americas

us

tornado

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109047326_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_0e3300faeb35cde3ba45c645bf99fcd6.jpg

The total death toll currently stands at 26 people across eight states, with tens of thousands left without electricity, a US broadcaster reported late Saturday. About 140,000 people remain without power in Pennsylvania as a result of tornadoes, nearly 82,000 in Ohio and over 65,000 in Virginia, according to data from the PowerOutage.us portal. Media reported on Saturday that a tornado hit Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas and the state's most populated city, severely damaging and destroying many houses. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard, pledging to spare no effort to restore the state.Earlier reports said that at least 18 people had died in multiple states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin, and over 28 million people were under a tornado watch.

https://sputniknews.com/20230401/death-toll-in-us-rises-to-18-following-deadly-tornadoes-1109038627.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

death toll, united states, tornadoes, strong winds