Weekly News Wrap-Up; Trump Indicted; France Pays in Yuan; Summit for Democracy

Former President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in New York as Republicans cry foul and some progressives point to George W. Bush's war crimes. 01.04.2023, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Trump Indicted; France Pays in Yuan; Summit for Democracy Former President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in New York as Republicans cry foul and some progressives point to George W. Bush's war crimes.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Former President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in New York as Republicans cry foul and some progressives point to George W. Bush's war crimes. Also, a Wall Street Journal reporter is arrested in Russia and Tsai Ing-wen faces protests in New York.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Millions are poised to lose Medicaid as the pandemic coverage protections end. Also, jobless claims are rising and China works with Russia to usher in a new world order.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden's Summit for Democracy faces accusations of hypocrisy. Also, gun rights are in the news after another mass shooting and the FBI chases left-wing groups using undercover agents.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The US has sent a top CIA official to Paraguay just before their election. Also, Honduras gets closer to China and President Maduro argues that China is a great power that is not of an imperialist inclination.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Former President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in New York as Republicans cry foul and some progressives point to George W. Bush's war crimes. Also, the French protest and the Germans strike as economic hardship drives the EU to the brink of social instability. Also, Deutsche Bank is on the verge of collapse and the de-dollarization movement grows.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

