https://sputniknews.com/20230401/vicegerent-of-kiev-pechersk-lavra-says-ukrainian-authorities-sent-him-under-house-arrest-1109025125.html
Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Vicegerent Says Ukrainian Authorities Put Him Under House Arrest
Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Vicegerent Says Ukrainian Authorities Put Him Under House Arrest
Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, viceregent of the contested Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said Saturday that the Ukrainian authorities had sent him under house arrest.
2023-04-01T09:14+0000
2023-04-01T09:14+0000
2023-04-01T09:22+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)
religion and politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108934648_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e30c3c158cfa4bd52ab9cd083453dd24.jpg
Earlier in the day, he was presented with official suspicions of "collaboration with Russia and inter-religious incitement" after Ukrainian authorities conducted searches in his house. "I was sentenced to house arrest," metropolitan Pavel told parishioners, as quoted by Ukrainian media, noting that he still "needs to sign a protocol," without giving additional details. Meanwhile, the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) said that the authorities were to choose a preventive measure for metropolitan Pavel only after an interrogation, which was initially scheduled for 09:00 GMT. On March 10, Zelensky and his henchmen demanded that the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra’s Orthodox monks leave the monastery by March 29. They used a far-fetched pretext, accusing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of violating the terms of an agreement on the "use of state property". However, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monks chose to valiantly defy Kiev's ultimatum, as believers stepped up to the plate and decided to protect the monastery.
https://sputniknews.com/20230331/no-sympathy-for-devil-ukrainian-orthodox-church-defiant-against-godless-zelensky-regime-1108993120.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108934648_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d48f1b2e2644d9b80371b895b701a5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian orthodox church, kiev-pechersk lavra, zelensky regime
ukrainian orthodox church, kiev-pechersk lavra, zelensky regime
Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Vicegerent Says Ukrainian Authorities Put Him Under House Arrest
09:14 GMT 01.04.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 01.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, viceregent of the contested Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said Saturday that the Ukrainian authorities had sent him under house arrest.
Earlier in the day, he was presented with official suspicions of "collaboration with Russia and inter-religious incitement" after Ukrainian authorities conducted searches in his house.
"I was sentenced to house arrest," metropolitan Pavel told parishioners, as quoted by Ukrainian media, noting that he still "needs to sign a protocol," without giving additional details.
Meanwhile, the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) said that the authorities were to choose a preventive measure for metropolitan Pavel only after an interrogation, which was initially scheduled for 09:00 GMT.
On March 10, Zelensky and his henchmen demanded that the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra’s Orthodox monks leave the monastery by March 29. They used a far-fetched pretext, accusing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of violating the terms of an agreement on the "use of state property". However, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monks chose to valiantly defy Kiev's ultimatum, as believers stepped up to the plate and decided to protect the monastery.