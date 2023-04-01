https://sputniknews.com/20230401/venezuelas-oil-revenues-reached-5-billion-in-2022-1109020458.html

Venezuela's Oil Revenues Reached $5 Billion in 2022

Venezuela's Oil Revenues Reached $5 Billion in 2022

Venezuela's oil revenues last year amounted to $5 billion, which is less than 10% of the level of foreign exchange earnings before the imposition of sanctions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

2023-04-01T02:43+0000

2023-04-01T02:43+0000

2023-04-01T02:43+0000

americas

venezuela

oil revenues

sanction

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083131074_0:0:1559:878_1920x0_80_0_0_6267c5d95506498119631928544abd6c.jpg

"Venezuela's revenues in the year following the imposition of sanctions fell from $56 billion to $900 million... We made an effort, and last year oil revenues reached $5 billion - less than 10% of the earnings that we previously had," Maduro said at a Friday healthcare event in Caracas, as broadcast by VTV. In January, Maduro said that non-traditional exports of Venezuelan products, which do not include metals or oil products, more than doubled in 2022 and amounted to $1.314 billion. Imports also more than doubled, from $3.979 billion to $8.194 billion. Last year, sources told Sputnik that the United States is looking at Venezuela as an additional source of crude oil, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions.

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, president nicolas maduro, oil revenues, oil, sanctions, united states