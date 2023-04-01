https://sputniknews.com/20230401/venezuelas-oil-revenues-reached-5-billion-in-2022-1109020458.html
Venezuela's Oil Revenues Reached $5 Billion in 2022

Venezuela's oil revenues last year amounted to $5 billion, which is less than 10% of the level of foreign exchange earnings before the imposition of sanctions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.
"Venezuela's revenues in the year following the imposition of sanctions fell from $56 billion to $900 million... We made an effort, and last year oil revenues reached $5 billion - less than 10% of the earnings that we previously had," Maduro said at a Friday healthcare event in Caracas, as broadcast by VTV. In January, Maduro said that non-traditional exports of Venezuelan products, which do not include metals or oil products, more than doubled in 2022 and amounted to $1.314 billion. Imports also more than doubled, from $3.979 billion to $8.194 billion. Last year, sources told Sputnik that the United States is looking at Venezuela as an additional source of crude oil, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela's oil revenues last year amounted to $5 billion, which is less than 10% of the level of foreign exchange earnings before the imposition of sanctions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.
"Venezuela's revenues in the year following the imposition of sanctions fell from $56 billion to $900 million... We made an effort, and last year oil revenues reached $5 billion - less than 10% of the earnings that we previously had," Maduro said at a Friday healthcare event in Caracas, as broadcast by VTV.
In January, Maduro said that non-traditional exports of Venezuelan products, which do not include metals or oil products, more than doubled in 2022 and amounted to $1.314 billion. Imports also more than doubled, from $3.979 billion to $8.194 billion.
Last year, sources told Sputnik that the United States is looking at Venezuela as an additional source of crude oil, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions.