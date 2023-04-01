https://sputniknews.com/20230401/vatican-says-pope-francis-discharged-from-hospital-after-bronchitis-treatment-1109028483.html
Vatican Says Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital After Bronchitis Treatment
Vatican Says Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital After Bronchitis Treatment
Pope Francis has been discharged from the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome after being hospitalized with bronchitis earlier this week, the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said on Saturday.
Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning, Bruni said, adding that the pontiff expressed gratitude to the medical staff who accompanied him throughout hospitalization. Upon leaving the hospital, Pope Francis held a brief conversation with journalists and said that he was "still alive" in response to a question about his well-being, Italian broadcaster reported. Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties, and was taken to the Gemelli University Hospital with a respiratory infection to undergo medical examinations on Wednesday. In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday.
Vatican Says Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital After Bronchitis Treatment
VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis has been discharged from the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome after being hospitalized with bronchitis earlier this week, the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said on Saturday.
Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital
on Saturday morning, Bruni said, adding that the pontiff expressed gratitude to the medical staff who accompanied him throughout hospitalization.
Upon leaving the hospital, Pope Francis held a brief conversation with journalists and said that he was "still alive" in response to a question about his well-being, Italian broadcaster reported.
Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties, and was taken to the Gemelli University Hospital with a respiratory infection to undergo medical examinations on Wednesday. In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday.