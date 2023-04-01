https://sputniknews.com/20230401/us-has-relatively-few-atacms-must-maintain-own-munitions-stocks-1109020103.html

US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks

US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks

The United States has relatively few Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and must be considerate of its own munitions stocks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.

2023-04-01T02:00+0000

2023-04-01T02:00+0000

2023-04-01T02:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

mark milley

us military

ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106435604_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d45f242ccdd3a9a584e81400d81a63d.jpg

“From a military standpoint, we have relatively few ATACMS. We do have to make sure that we maintain our own munitions inventories as well,” Milley said during a Defense One event, when asked about the possibility of providing ATACMS to Ukraine. The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the missile system, citing its long firing range and ability to strike targets within Russia. Milley noted he would never predict a piece of military equipment being on or off the table for the future.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

army tactical missile systems, atacms, mark milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff general mark milley, us military, russia, ukraine