US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The United States has relatively few Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and must be considerate of its own munitions stocks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.
02:00 GMT 01.04.2023
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
