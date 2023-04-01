https://sputniknews.com/20230401/us-has-relatively-few-atacms-must-maintain-own-munitions-stocks-1109020103.html
US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks
US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks
The United States has relatively few Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and must be considerate of its own munitions stocks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.
2023-04-01T02:00+0000
2023-04-01T02:00+0000
2023-04-01T02:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
mark milley
us military
ukraine
army tactical missile system (atacms)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106435604_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d45f242ccdd3a9a584e81400d81a63d.jpg
“From a military standpoint, we have relatively few ATACMS. We do have to make sure that we maintain our own munitions inventories as well,” Milley said during a Defense One event, when asked about the possibility of providing ATACMS to Ukraine. The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the missile system, citing its long firing range and ability to strike targets within Russia. Milley noted he would never predict a piece of military equipment being on or off the table for the future.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106435604_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9f2e78dc28c0c274d77b3a17e443790.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
army tactical missile systems, atacms, mark milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff general mark milley, us military, russia, ukraine
army tactical missile systems, atacms, mark milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff general mark milley, us military, russia, ukraine
US Has Relatively Few ATACMS, Must Maintain Own Munitions Stocks
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Sputnik) - The United States has relatively few Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and must be considerate of its own munitions stocks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.
“From a military standpoint, we have relatively few ATACMS. We do have to make sure that we maintain our own munitions inventories as well,” Milley said during a Defense One event, when asked about the possibility of providing ATACMS to Ukraine.
The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the missile system, citing its long firing range and ability to strike targets within Russia.
Milley noted he would never predict a piece of military equipment being on or off the table for the future.