Ukrainian Court Decides to Forcefully Deliver Hospitalized Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Vicegerent to Hearing

A Ukrainian court has decided to forcefully deliver vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Metropolitan Bishop Pavel to a hearing on Saturday, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) stated.

A Ukrainian court has decided to forcefully deliver vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Metropolitan Bishop Pavel to a hearing on Saturday, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) stated. Metropolitan Bishop Pavel is currently at a hospital after becoming ill during a court session. Given his condition, the court had decided to postpone the session to Monday, April 3.On Saturday morning, the vicegerent said that he had been placed under house arrest and summoned for interrogation by the Ukrainian authorities over alleged collaboration with Russia and incitement of inter-religious hatred for criticizing the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The conflict around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, where the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) are based, escalated after the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture terminated the lease agreement unilaterally, accusing the monks of violating the terms of the deal, and ordered them to leave the Lavra by March 29. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay if they joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, in turn, said that no compromise was possible.The Russian Orthodox Church says the UOC is a "self-governing church with the rights of broad autonomy" within the Moscow Patriarchate. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, the Ukrainian authorities have intensified their crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. In January, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill with the parliament to ban the activities of "Russia-affiliated" religious organizations in the country.

