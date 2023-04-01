https://sputniknews.com/20230401/trumps-campaign-raises-4mln-after-news-of-indictment-media-reports--1109028801.html

Trump's Campaign Raises $4Mln After News of Indictment, Media Reports

Trump's Campaign Raises $4Mln After News of Indictment, Media Reports

Former US President Donald Trump has raised over $4 million in the 24 hours after the news of his indictment, the American newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Trump’s fundraising statement to supporters.

2023-04-01T11:53+0000

2023-04-01T11:53+0000

2023-04-01T11:53+0000

americas

us

donald trump

stormy daniels

witch hunt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100296636_0:172:3071:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_f47b6afdf6ae7828ce13c632ca526b73.jpg

On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution. Following the indictment, the ex-president’s campaign sent out several emails to supporters asking for donations, the newspaper reported. The sum collected over 24 hours was over $4 million, it said. Trump is expected to stand trial on Tuesday, during which he intends to declare his innocence, according to his lawyer Joe Tacopina.

https://sputniknews.com/20230401/did-soros-pull-the-strings-to-get-trump-indicted-1109022350.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, trump indictment, witch hunt