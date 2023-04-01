https://sputniknews.com/20230401/trump-indicted-biological-weapons-proud-boys-trial-1109015797.html

Trump Indicted, Biological Weapons, Proud Boys Trial

Trump Indicted, Biological Weapons, Proud Boys Trial

Donald Trump is indicted on multiple as-yet-unknown fraud charges, and Norfolk Southern's safety culture is scrutinized.

Adjunct professor of law and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the dozens of felony charges former President Donald Trump faces, whether it jeopardizes the possibility of other cases against him, what real jeopardy he's in, and efforts to restrict abortion access by state legislatures.Former worker for a major US airline, current travel consultant, and community activist Michael Bearman discusses a pattern of airline near-misses, to what the FAA is attributing these incidents, whether airline travel has gotten safer or more dangerous over the years, and how rail safety and air safety are related.Economist and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discuss the difficulties in proving guilt in Trump's business fraud case, how the Republican response to Trump's indictment compares in the Senate and the House, new information about the 2017 Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, and FBI agents testifying in defense of the Proud Boys.Scholar, educator, and journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses discourse about the possibility of biological and chemical warfare waged by the United States, how the idea of misinformation in Western media has made it more difficult to approach the truth when it comes to past biowarfare, and US Army Chief Mark Milley saying the US should be targeting Iran's Quds Force.The Misfits also discuss AI-generated travel guides, and a pet goat that was found in a charred state.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

