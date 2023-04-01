https://sputniknews.com/20230401/trump-indicted-biological-weapons-proud-boys-trial-1109015797.html
Trump Indicted, Biological Weapons, Proud Boys Trial
Trump Indicted, Biological Weapons, Proud Boys Trial
Donald Trump is indicted on multiple as-yet-unknown fraud charges, and Norfolk Southern's safety culture is scrutinized. 01.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-01T12:49+0000
2023-04-01T12:49+0000
2023-04-01T12:49+0000
political misfits
donald trump
airlines
deadly shooting in las vegas
proud boys
biowarfare
radio
north korea
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1f/1109015651_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a84b2e42f54434110d25b2025b27a385.png
Trump Indicted, Biological Weapons, Proud Boys Trial
Donald Trump is indicted on multiple as-yet-unknown fraud charges, and Norfolk Southern's safety culture is scrutinized.
Adjunct professor of law and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the dozens of felony charges former President Donald Trump faces, whether it jeopardizes the possibility of other cases against him, what real jeopardy he's in, and efforts to restrict abortion access by state legislatures.Former worker for a major US airline, current travel consultant, and community activist Michael Bearman discusses a pattern of airline near-misses, to what the FAA is attributing these incidents, whether airline travel has gotten safer or more dangerous over the years, and how rail safety and air safety are related.Economist and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discuss the difficulties in proving guilt in Trump's business fraud case, how the Republican response to Trump's indictment compares in the Senate and the House, new information about the 2017 Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, and FBI agents testifying in defense of the Proud Boys.Scholar, educator, and journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses discourse about the possibility of biological and chemical warfare waged by the United States, how the idea of misinformation in Western media has made it more difficult to approach the truth when it comes to past biowarfare, and US Army Chief Mark Milley saying the US should be targeting Iran's Quds Force.The Misfits also discuss AI-generated travel guides, and a pet goat that was found in a charred state.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1f/1109015651_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d59765ffe7831e0b7249a25a422c4104.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
donald trump, airlines, deadly shooting in las vegas, proud boys, biowarfare, аудио, radio, north korea, south korea
donald trump, airlines, deadly shooting in las vegas, proud boys, biowarfare, аудио, radio, north korea, south korea
Trump Indicted, Biological Weapons, Proud Boys Trial
Donald Trump is indicted on multiple as-yet-unknown fraud charges, and Norfolk Southern's safety culture is scrutinized.
Adjunct professor of law and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the dozens of felony charges former President Donald Trump faces, whether it jeopardizes the possibility of other cases against him, what real jeopardy he's in, and efforts to restrict abortion access by state legislatures.
Former worker for a major US airline, current travel consultant, and community activist Michael Bearman discusses a pattern of airline near-misses, to what the FAA is attributing these incidents, whether airline travel has gotten safer or more dangerous over the years, and how rail safety and air safety are related.
Economist and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discuss the difficulties in proving guilt in Trump's business fraud case, how the Republican response to Trump's indictment compares in the Senate and the House, new information about the 2017 Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, and FBI agents testifying in defense of the Proud Boys.
Scholar, educator, and journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses discourse about the possibility of biological and chemical warfare waged by the United States, how the idea of misinformation in Western media has made it more difficult to approach the truth when it comes to past biowarfare, and US Army Chief Mark Milley saying the US should be targeting Iran's Quds Force.
The Misfits also discuss AI-generated travel guides, and a pet goat that was found in a charred state.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.