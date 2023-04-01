https://sputniknews.com/20230401/three-reported-dead-after-tornadoes-in-arkansas-1109021084.html

Three Reported Dead After Tornadoes in Arkansas

At least three people died and dozens of others were hospitalized following tornadoes that hit the US state of Arkansas, according to media reports.

One death was reported in North Little Rock, while two more deaths were reported in the city of Wynne, American TV said on Friday citing local authorities. At least 50 hospitalizations were reported in the Pulaski County area, according to the report. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency due to the devastating tornadoes that reportedly left over 80,000 people without power in the state on Friday night.Meanwhile, US press reported on Friday that a roof at a theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed due to a storm, while people were inside the building. At least one person died and nearly 30 others were injured as a result. According to US media reports, in addition to Arkansas and Illinois, tornadoes also hit Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa and Mississippi.

