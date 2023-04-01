International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230401/three-reported-dead-after-tornadoes-in-arkansas-1109021084.html
Three Reported Dead After Tornadoes in Arkansas
Three Reported Dead After Tornadoes in Arkansas
At least three people died and dozens of others were hospitalized following tornadoes that hit the US state of Arkansas, according to media reports.
2023-04-01T04:53+0000
2023-04-01T04:53+0000
americas
us
tornado
tornadoes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109020939_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6a69dc0efad469f4e469b8b0fb3bed.jpg
One death was reported in North Little Rock, while two more deaths were reported in the city of Wynne, American TV said on Friday citing local authorities. At least 50 hospitalizations were reported in the Pulaski County area, according to the report. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency due to the devastating tornadoes that reportedly left over 80,000 people without power in the state on Friday night.Meanwhile, US press reported on Friday that a roof at a theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed due to a storm, while people were inside the building. At least one person died and nearly 30 others were injured as a result. According to US media reports, in addition to Arkansas and Illinois, tornadoes also hit Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa and Mississippi.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/power-outages--flying-couches-wild-storms-put-tornado-in-la-as-thousands-left-without-electricity-1108706424.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109020939_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_34cd5bdee91d0698fe0de81f072be061.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tornadoes in arkansas
tornadoes in arkansas

Three Reported Dead After Tornadoes in Arkansas

04:53 GMT 01.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew DeMilloTrees are down after a tornado swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Trees are down after a tornado swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew DeMillo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least three people died and dozens of others were hospitalized following tornadoes that hit the US state of Arkansas, according to media reports.
One death was reported in North Little Rock, while two more deaths were reported in the city of Wynne, American TV said on Friday citing local authorities.
At least 50 hospitalizations were reported in the Pulaski County area, according to the report.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency due to the devastating tornadoes that reportedly left over 80,000 people without power in the state on Friday night.
A car is surrounded by floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
Americas
Power Outages & Flying Couches: Wild Storms Put Tornado in LA as Thousands Left Without Electricity
23 March, 02:25 GMT
Meanwhile, US press reported on Friday that a roof at a theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed due to a storm, while people were inside the building. At least one person died and nearly 30 others were injured as a result.
According to US media reports, in addition to Arkansas and Illinois, tornadoes also hit Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa and Mississippi.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала