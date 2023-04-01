https://sputniknews.com/20230401/salifornia-dreamin-no-more-growing-crime-affects-quality-of-life-in-san-francisco-prompts-exodus-1109034466.html

California Dreamin' No More? Crime Surge Wrecks San Francisco's Quality of Life, Fuelling Exodus

California Dreamin' No More? Crime Surge Wrecks San Francisco's Quality of Life, Fuelling Exodus

The past few years have seen San Francisco being hit by a rise in robbery, larceny theft, assaults and rapes.

2023-04-01T15:38+0000

2023-04-01T15:38+0000

2023-04-01T16:15+0000

americas

us

california

san francisco

crime

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109033267_0:92:3317:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_e268122c359011d76db664c5cfca8103.jpg

California's population fell by more than half a million in the two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, due to rising housing costs and crime-infested big cities, including San Francisco and Sacramento, according to the US Census on migration and police data.The data indicated that between April 2020 and July 2022, the number of those leaving California surpassed the number of people moving in by more than 700,000 and stands at 508,000.San Francisco and Lassen counties saw the largest population declines, at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively.The surge in homelessness and crime has affected the “quality of life ambiance” the downtown once offered, Carlisle added.The city has turned into a crime haven, “where slash-and-grab thieves would break into stores and steal items in broad daylight and homeless people are seen doing drugs right on the streets.”The same goes for Sacramento, where the streets have become increasingly dangerous, “with many locals avoiding downtown sidewalks for fear of a violent encounter with one of the many vagrants and drug abusers who've taken over,” according to reports.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

mass exodus from california, covid-19 pandemic, a rise in crime rate in san francisco