Russian Export Center to Compensate Costs of Participation in Foreign Fairs

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) will begin accepting applications from exporters for reimbursement of expenses for participation in international exhibitions on April 6, the center reported.

2023-04-01T07:32+0000

Applications can be submitted online via the My Export digital platform. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Moscow time on May 7, 2023.Exporters can receive state support for participation in international exhibitions and fairs held abroad in 2022-2023.According to him, this is not surprising, because exporters can choose for themselves what they consider the most effective foreign events that will help them expand the presence of their goods in a particular country or region, and the state will cover part of the costs of participation in these events. It is easy and quick to apply online through the "My Export" digital platform.Entrepreneurs will be reimbursed for part of the cost of renting the exhibition space and registering to participate. For example, representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises can be reimbursed up to 700,000 rubles, and large enterprises up to 2 million rubles.Support for exporters is provided according to the results of a competitive selection of applications. Part of the costs of participation in foreign exhibitions and trade fairs may be reimbursed up to three times in a calendar year. It is important to note that these are three different events.In order to receive compensation, one of the main conditions must be met: the total value of contracts concluded from the beginning of the event to the date of application, the value of export contracts must be at least nine times higher than the amount of support requested.The list of documents, program details and eligibility requirements are available on the REC website and on the My Export digital platform.

