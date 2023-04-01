https://sputniknews.com/20230401/russian-export-center-to-compensate-costs-of-participation-in-foreign-fairs-1109023076.html
Russian Export Center to Compensate Costs of Participation in Foreign Fairs
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) will begin accepting applications from exporters for reimbursement of expenses for participation in international exhibitions on April 6, the center reported.
"One of the most demanded measures of state support will be available to exporters again. On April 6, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time, the REC will begin accepting applications from Russian exporters for participation in the competitive selection for reimbursement of part of expenses connected with participation in foreign exhibitions and trade fairs. The corresponding announcement will be placed on the website of the Russian Export Center," the message said.
Applications can be submitted online via the My Export digital platform. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Moscow time on May 7, 2023.
Exporters can receive state support for participation in international exhibitions and fairs held abroad in 2022-2023.
"Participation in international exhibitions and trade fairs is one of the most effective ways of promoting products in foreign markets. Especially in the conditions of changing export geography, when entrepreneurs discover new sales countries. The Russian Export Center is once again accepting applications for partial reimbursement of expenses for participation in such events. This measure of state support is very much in demand among businesses," REC Vice President Alexey Solodov said.
According to him, this is not surprising, because exporters can choose for themselves what they consider the most effective foreign events that will help them expand the presence of their goods in a particular country or region, and the state will cover part of the costs of participation in these events. It is easy and quick to apply online through the "My Export" digital platform.
Entrepreneurs will be reimbursed for part of the cost of renting the exhibition space and registering to participate. For example, representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises can be reimbursed up to 700,000 rubles, and large enterprises up to 2 million rubles.
Support for exporters is provided according to the results of a competitive selection of applications. Part of the costs of participation in foreign exhibitions and trade fairs may be reimbursed up to three times in a calendar year. It is important to note that these are three different events.
In order to receive compensation, one of the main conditions must be met: the total value of contracts concluded from the beginning of the event to the date of application, the value of export contracts must be at least nine times higher than the amount of support requested.
The list of documents, program details and eligibility requirements are available on the REC website and on the My Export digital platform.