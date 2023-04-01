International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Increases Production of Conventional, High-Precision Arms Multiple Times
Russia Increases Production of Conventional, High-Precision Arms Multiple Times
The production of conventional and high-precision weapons for the Russian troops, participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, has increased multiple times, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, he held a meeting at the Russian grouping's headquarters on issues of providing troops with ammunition, and also heard reports on the current situation, according to the ministry. The minister also noted that "the supply volumes of the most demanded ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase them."
ukrainian crisis, special military operation, sergey shoigu, conventional arms
ukrainian crisis, special military operation, sergey shoigu, conventional arms

Russia Increases Production of Conventional, High-Precision Arms Multiple Times

08:24 GMT 01.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The production of conventional and high-precision weapons for the Russian troops, participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, has increased multiple times, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, he held a meeting at the Russian grouping's headquarters on issues of providing troops with ammunition, and also heard reports on the current situation, according to the ministry.
"Thanks to the expanded production capacities and increased labor productivity, the number of products to support the troops has increased multiple times. These are both conventional and high-precision types of weapons. All of the above allows to deliver the objectives set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief [President Vladimir Putin] in accordance with the plan for conducting the special military operation," Shoigu said.
The minister also noted that "the supply volumes of the most demanded ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase them."
