'Rolling Stoner': Joe Biden Roasted Online Over His Latest Gaffe
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington.
The US president once again confirmed his "gaffe machine" reputation - but to his credit, this time Biden did notice the mistake he made and even attempted to explain it.
US President Joe Biden has once again done something he has been consistently doing throughout his presidency – mixing words during a public speech.
This time, the US president demonstrated his eloquence and wit as he visited the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi that got hit by a powerful tornado last week. In his speech, the POTUS mangled the town’s name, promising that his administration is going to help people rebuild their lives in "Rolling Stone."
"The town of Rolling Stone will be back and we’ll be with you every step of the way," he said later in his speech, just before finally realizing his folly. "What did I say, I said Rolling Fork, Rolling Stone," Biden said as he examined the papers in front of him. "I got my mind going here."
Biden, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi:— Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 31, 2023
"The town of Rolling Stone will be back." pic.twitter.com/B9vxffGTFF
In response, many social media users openly mocked Biden online, with more than one person deeming him an "embarrassment."
"The rolling stoner he is," quipped one person.
"I would be concerned that this man has the nuclear codes, but there's no way he remembers it, so we're fine," another one jokingly remarked.
"He’s literally reading a script and still got it wrong," yet another netizen pointed out.
During the two years of his presidency, Joe Biden has demonstrated a remarkable ability to both entertain and embarrass Americans with his gaffes and antics.
For example, he once seemed to forget how many states the US has, managed to confuse the conflict in Ukraine with the war in Iraq as he claimed the latter is the cause of inflation in the United States, and mistakenly hailed China instead of Canada during his recent visit to Ottawa.