International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230401/pink-diamond-from-botswana-could-set-record-at-auction-media-say-1109032792.html
Pink Diamond From Botswana Could Set Record at Auction, Media Say
Pink Diamond From Botswana Could Set Record at Auction, Media Say
Mined in Botswana, the diamond known as The Eternal Pink is expected to go for more than $35 million.
2023-04-01T13:11+0000
2023-04-01T13:11+0000
africa
southern africa
botswana
diamond
sotheby's auction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109032124_0:0:2811:1581_1920x0_80_0_0_cdda4d91c7b6d6d9451a175bb9deafb8.jpg
A diamond known as The Eternal Pink, which will be auctioned by Sotheby's, is expected to go for more than $35 million, the US auction house says. This gives it the potential to reach the highest price per carat in history.Weighing 10.57 carats, The Eternal Pink is the final product of six months of work done by a team of artisans on a 23.78-carat rough diamond mined at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana by De Beers Group. On 8 June, it will be auctioned in New York. Mounted on a ring, this extremely rare gemstone is considered the highest quality pink diamond with the most fancy and vivid color, media reports.With such a high estimate, the stone has the potential to reach the highest price per carat ever, depending on the auction, the media say. The current record of $5.2 million per carat is held by the Williamson Pink Star, a pink diamond sold last year for $57.7 million.
africa
southern africa
botswana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109032124_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edf2f84fa2848aab017a314d80dbfdc4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pink diamonds, the highest price per carat, damtshaa mine in botswana, sotheby's auction, diamond worth $35 million
pink diamonds, the highest price per carat, damtshaa mine in botswana, sotheby's auction, diamond worth $35 million

Pink Diamond From Botswana Could Set Record at Auction, Media Say

13:11 GMT 01.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankA pink diamond presented at the Alrosa diamond show
A pink diamond presented at the Alrosa diamond show - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Botswana is Africa's largest diamond producer. Its mines have yielded some of the largest diamonds in history, such as Sewelo and Lesedi la Rona. However, the largest pink diamond in three centuries, named Lulo Rose, was found last year in Angola.
A diamond known as The Eternal Pink, which will be auctioned by Sotheby's, is expected to go for more than $35 million, the US auction house says. This gives it the potential to reach the highest price per carat in history.
Weighing 10.57 carats, The Eternal Pink is the final product of six months of work done by a team of artisans on a 23.78-carat rough diamond mined at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana by De Beers Group.
On 8 June, it will be auctioned in New York. Mounted on a ring, this extremely rare gemstone is considered the highest quality pink diamond with the most fancy and vivid color, media reports.
With such a high estimate, the stone has the potential to reach the highest price per carat ever, depending on the auction, the media say. The current record of $5.2 million per carat is held by the Williamson Pink Star, a pink diamond sold last year for $57.7 million.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала