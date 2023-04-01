https://sputniknews.com/20230401/pink-diamond-from-botswana-could-set-record-at-auction-media-say-1109032792.html
Pink Diamond From Botswana Could Set Record at Auction, Media Say
Pink Diamond From Botswana Could Set Record at Auction, Media Say
Mined in Botswana, the diamond known as The Eternal Pink is expected to go for more than $35 million.
2023-04-01T13:11+0000
2023-04-01T13:11+0000
2023-04-01T13:11+0000
africa
southern africa
botswana
diamond
sotheby's auction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109032124_0:0:2811:1581_1920x0_80_0_0_cdda4d91c7b6d6d9451a175bb9deafb8.jpg
A diamond known as The Eternal Pink, which will be auctioned by Sotheby's, is expected to go for more than $35 million, the US auction house says. This gives it the potential to reach the highest price per carat in history.Weighing 10.57 carats, The Eternal Pink is the final product of six months of work done by a team of artisans on a 23.78-carat rough diamond mined at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana by De Beers Group. On 8 June, it will be auctioned in New York. Mounted on a ring, this extremely rare gemstone is considered the highest quality pink diamond with the most fancy and vivid color, media reports.With such a high estimate, the stone has the potential to reach the highest price per carat ever, depending on the auction, the media say. The current record of $5.2 million per carat is held by the Williamson Pink Star, a pink diamond sold last year for $57.7 million.
africa
southern africa
botswana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109032124_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edf2f84fa2848aab017a314d80dbfdc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pink diamonds, the highest price per carat, damtshaa mine in botswana, sotheby's auction, diamond worth $35 million
pink diamonds, the highest price per carat, damtshaa mine in botswana, sotheby's auction, diamond worth $35 million
Pink Diamond From Botswana Could Set Record at Auction, Media Say
Botswana is Africa's largest diamond producer. Its mines have yielded some of the largest diamonds in history, such as Sewelo and Lesedi la Rona. However, the largest pink diamond in three centuries, named Lulo Rose, was found last year in Angola.
A diamond known as The Eternal Pink, which will be auctioned by Sotheby's, is expected to go for more than $35 million, the US auction house says. This gives it the potential to reach the highest price per carat in history.
Weighing 10.57 carats, The Eternal Pink is the final product of six months of work done by a team of artisans on a 23.78-carat rough diamond mined
at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana by De Beers Group.
On 8 June, it will be auctioned in New York. Mounted on a ring, this extremely rare gemstone is considered the highest quality pink diamond with the most fancy and vivid color, media reports.
With such a high estimate, the stone has the potential to reach the highest price
per carat ever, depending on the auction, the media say. The current record of $5.2 million per carat is held by the Williamson Pink Star, a pink diamond sold last year for $57.7 million.