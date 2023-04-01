https://sputniknews.com/20230401/pink-diamond-from-botswana-could-set-record-at-auction-media-say-1109032792.html

Pink Diamond From Botswana Could Set Record at Auction, Media Say

Mined in Botswana, the diamond known as The Eternal Pink is expected to go for more than $35 million.

A diamond known as The Eternal Pink, which will be auctioned by Sotheby's, is expected to go for more than $35 million, the US auction house says. This gives it the potential to reach the highest price per carat in history.Weighing 10.57 carats, The Eternal Pink is the final product of six months of work done by a team of artisans on a 23.78-carat rough diamond mined at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana by De Beers Group. On 8 June, it will be auctioned in New York. Mounted on a ring, this extremely rare gemstone is considered the highest quality pink diamond with the most fancy and vivid color, media reports.With such a high estimate, the stone has the potential to reach the highest price per carat ever, depending on the auction, the media say. The current record of $5.2 million per carat is held by the Williamson Pink Star, a pink diamond sold last year for $57.7 million.

