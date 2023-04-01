Over 6 Million People Displaced in Yemen in Eight Years of Hostilities
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedFILE – This May 27, 2014, file photo shows Yemeni boys looking at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on an al-Qaida militants' hideout in the Arhab region, north of Sanaa, Yemen, which resulted in the death of five militants and six soldiers. According to the Obama administration’s most recent terrorism report, released by the State Department in late April, al-Qaida's core leadership has been degraded, limiting its ability to launch attacks and lead its followers. This has resulted in more autonomous and more aggressive affiliates, notably in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, northwest Africa and Somalia, according to the report, which recorded a 43 percent increase in terrorist attacks worldwide from 2012 to 2013. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
DOHA (Sputnik) - The number of internally displaced persons in areas under the control of Houthi rebels in Yemen has exceeded 6 million in the eight years of the military operation of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, Yemeni news agency SABA reports citing data from the Ansar Allah movement.
Up until March 2023, the number of displaced persons as a result of the ongoing conflict in Yemen has increased to 6.4 million people in 15 provinces, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) authorities said on Friday, as cited by SABA.
Nearly one million internally displaced persons in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen are children under five years of age. Over 1.2 million displaced persons are currently housed in temporary shelters, according to data from the Ansar Allah movement.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.