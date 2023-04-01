https://sputniknews.com/20230401/over-6-million-people-displaced-in-yemen-in-eight-years-of-hostilities-1109019454.html

Over 6 Million People Displaced in Yemen in Eight Years of Hostilities

Over 6 Million People Displaced in Yemen in Eight Years of Hostilities

The number of internally displaced persons in areas under the control of Houthi rebels in Yemen has exceeded 6 million in the eight years of the military operation of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

2023-04-01T00:45+0000

2023-04-01T00:45+0000

2023-04-01T00:45+0000

world

yemen

yemen crisis

saudi arabia

saudi arabia

houthi militants

ansar allah militants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100652733_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a65d9400965f48d38e1fe5e4a6d02159.jpg

Up until March 2023, the number of displaced persons as a result of the ongoing conflict in Yemen has increased to 6.4 million people in 15 provinces, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) authorities said on Friday, as cited by SABA. Nearly one million internally displaced persons in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen are children under five years of age. Over 1.2 million displaced persons are currently housed in temporary shelters, according to data from the Ansar Allah movement. Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

yemen

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yemen, saudi arabia, ansar allah authorities, houthi authorities, arab coalition