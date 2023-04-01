https://sputniknews.com/20230401/militants-tried-twice-to-enter-govt-controlled-area-in-syrias-idlib-1109039295.html

Militants Tried Twice to Enter Gov't-Controlled Area in Syria's Idlib

Gurinov noted that one Syrian soldier died as a result of sniper fire at government forces' positions in the area of Ajel village in Aleppo province.

idlib

syria

turkistan islamic party

Militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party (terrorist group, banned in Russia) made two attempts to break into the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces in Idlib province near the towns of Al-Dana and Jubas, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.Furthermore, militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party and the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (both banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, twice in the province of Aleppo and twice in Idlib.

idlib

syria

