Militants Tried Twice to Enter Gov't-Controlled Area in Syria's Idlib
Militants Tried Twice to Enter Gov't-Controlled Area in Syria's Idlib
Gurinov noted that one Syrian soldier died as a result of sniper fire at government forces' positions in the area of Ajel village in Aleppo province.
Militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party (terrorist group, banned in Russia) made two attempts to break into the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces in Idlib province near the towns of Al-Dana and Jubas, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.Furthermore, militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party and the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (both banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, twice in the province of Aleppo and twice in Idlib.
Militants Tried Twice to Enter Gov't-Controlled Area in Syria's Idlib

22:44 GMT 01.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOURAn aerial picture shows the site of an improvised explosive device which hit a joint Turkish-Russian patrol on the strategic M4 highway, near the Syrian town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, on July 14, 2020.
An aerial picture shows the site of an improvised explosive device which hit a joint Turkish-Russian patrol on the strategic M4 highway, near the Syrian town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, on July 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR
