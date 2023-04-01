https://sputniknews.com/20230401/media-focuses-on-trump-indictment-while-ignoring-crises-1109017589.html

Media Focuses on Trump Indictment While Ignoring Crises

Media Focuses on Trump Indictment While Ignoring Crises

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karla Correa, organizer with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the banning of a book promoting LGBTQ agenda by a school board in Tampa Bay, Florida.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch and sociologist to discuss Ecuador’s Constitutional Court finding that its National Assembly can vote to impeach President Guillermo Lasso over charges of embezzlement, the litany of crises that Lasso finds himself in and how his responses reveal which class he serves, and what the future holds if the National Assembly chooses to impeach Lasso.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the ongoing issues between the Baltimore Ravens and Quarterback Lamar Jackson as he revealed that he requested a trade earlier this month, a former Morgan Stanley advisor’s arrest on charges of defrauding current and former NBA players, and the link between artificial turf that was installed at Veterans Stadium where the Philadelphia Phillies played and the deaths of six former Phillies from cancer.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the latest pop culture news and the John Wick movie series, the grift of some internet personalities who claim to be pan-African, and the politics of wrestling.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

