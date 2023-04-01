https://sputniknews.com/20230401/limp-lunch-for-biden-1109019570.html
McCarthy said Thursday that he’d happily meet with US President Joe Biden “tonight” to discuss raising the debt ceiling, even offering to bring “soft foods” to the White House in an ageist dig at Biden’s advanced seniority.
The 80 year old president is the oldest in US history, and Biden’s declining mental acuity has been a source of embarrassment for the White House. Plagued by repeated stumbles while ascending the stair to Air Force One and apparent attempts to greet people who don’t exist, the president’s age has become a frequent fodder for jokes by both ordinary Americans and international leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.“What we really need from Speaker McCarthy and from House Republicans is to see their budget. Where’s the budget? They come up with excuses,” retorted White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre, who added that the "president is able to pick out his own Starbucks". She then said that McCarthy will have to answer to American people “if he’s serious or not.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Thursday that he’d happily meet with US President Joe Biden “tonight” to discuss raising the debt ceiling, even offering to bring “soft foods” to the White House for a hypothetical lunch with the US President, in an ageist dig at Biden’s advanced seniority.
The 80 year old president is the oldest in US history, and Biden’s declining mental acuity has been a source of embarrassment for the White House. Plagued by repeated stumbles while ascending the stair to Air Force One and apparent attempts to greet people who don’t exist, the president’s age has become a frequent fodder for jokes by both ordinary Americans and international leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“What we really need from Speaker McCarthy and from House Republicans is to see their budget. Where’s the budget? They come up with excuses,” retorted White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre, who added that the "president is able to pick out his own Starbucks". She then said that McCarthy will have to answer to American people “if he’s serious or not.”