International
https://sputniknews.com/20230401/limp-lunch-for-biden-1109019570.html
Limp Lunch for Biden
Limp Lunch for Biden
McCarthy said Thursday that he’d happily meet with US President Joe Biden “tonight” to discuss raising the debt ceiling, even offering to bring “soft foods” to the White House in an ageist dig at Biden’s advanced seniority.
2023-04-01T01:20+0000
2023-04-01T01:20+0000
white house
joe biden
kevin mccarthy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1f/1109016827_0:207:2000:1332_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf30999f78458592a66fd672a85700d.jpg
The 80 year old president is the oldest in US history, and Biden’s declining mental acuity has been a source of embarrassment for the White House. Plagued by repeated stumbles while ascending the stair to Air Force One and apparent attempts to greet people who don’t exist, the president’s age has become a frequent fodder for jokes by both ordinary Americans and international leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.“What we really need from Speaker McCarthy and from House Republicans is to see their budget. Where’s the budget? They come up with excuses,” retorted White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre, who added that the "president is able to pick out his own Starbucks". She then said that McCarthy will have to answer to American people “if he’s serious or not.”
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/saudi-state-tv-show-mocks-biden-as-senile-and-foolish-as-actor-imitates-his-real-life-blunders-1108791769.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1f/1109016827_0:20:2000:1520_1920x0_80_0_0_50564a33c09c2732931758dec6fbf7be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, president joe biden, kevin mccarthy, house speaker kevin mccarthy, debt ceiling, across the aisle, us politics, white house
joe biden, president joe biden, kevin mccarthy, house speaker kevin mccarthy, debt ceiling, across the aisle, us politics, white house

Limp Lunch for Biden

01:20 GMT 01.04.2023
© Ted RallMcCarthy Pokes Fun at Biden
McCarthy Pokes Fun at Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© Ted Rall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Thursday that he’d happily meet with US President Joe Biden “tonight” to discuss raising the debt ceiling, even offering to bring “soft foods” to the White House for a hypothetical lunch with the US President, in an ageist dig at Biden’s advanced seniority.
The 80 year old president is the oldest in US history, and Biden’s declining mental acuity has been a source of embarrassment for the White House. Plagued by repeated stumbles while ascending the stair to Air Force One and apparent attempts to greet people who don’t exist, the president’s age has become a frequent fodder for jokes by both ordinary Americans and international leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“What we really need from Speaker McCarthy and from House Republicans is to see their budget. Where’s the budget? They come up with excuses,” retorted White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre, who added that the "president is able to pick out his own Starbucks". She then said that McCarthy will have to answer to American people “if he’s serious or not.”
President Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
Viral
Saudi State TV Show Mocks Biden as Senile and Foolish, as Actor Imitates His Real Life Blunders
26 March, 01:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала