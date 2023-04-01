https://sputniknews.com/20230401/limp-lunch-for-biden-1109019570.html

Limp Lunch for Biden

Limp Lunch for Biden

McCarthy said Thursday that he’d happily meet with US President Joe Biden “tonight” to discuss raising the debt ceiling, even offering to bring “soft foods” to the White House in an ageist dig at Biden’s advanced seniority.

2023-04-01T01:20+0000

2023-04-01T01:20+0000

2023-04-01T01:20+0000

white house

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1f/1109016827_0:207:2000:1332_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf30999f78458592a66fd672a85700d.jpg

The 80 year old president is the oldest in US history, and Biden’s declining mental acuity has been a source of embarrassment for the White House. Plagued by repeated stumbles while ascending the stair to Air Force One and apparent attempts to greet people who don’t exist, the president’s age has become a frequent fodder for jokes by both ordinary Americans and international leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.“What we really need from Speaker McCarthy and from House Republicans is to see their budget. Where’s the budget? They come up with excuses,” retorted White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre, who added that the "president is able to pick out his own Starbucks". She then said that McCarthy will have to answer to American people “if he’s serious or not.”

https://sputniknews.com/20230326/saudi-state-tv-show-mocks-biden-as-senile-and-foolish-as-actor-imitates-his-real-life-blunders-1108791769.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

joe biden, president joe biden, kevin mccarthy, house speaker kevin mccarthy, debt ceiling, across the aisle, us politics, white house