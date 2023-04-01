https://sputniknews.com/20230401/ivanka-trump-pained-for-us-her-father-following-ex-potus-grand-jury-indictment-1109037836.html
Ivanka Trump 'Pained' for US, Her Father Following Ex-POTUS' Grand Jury Indictment
Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has recently voiced her thoughts on the matter of her father being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has recently voiced her thoughts on the matter of her father being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.In a social media post she made on Friday, Ivanka Trump wrote that she loves both her father and her country, and that she is “pained for both.”Some social media outlets have pointed out that Ivanka previously stated that she would "always love and support" her father but has no intention to become involved in politics, even as Trump announced his intent to run in the 2024 presidential election.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have also weighed in on this matter, sharing their opinions via social media.“This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,” Eric tweeted, while Donald Jr. claimed that the “corrupt” US elites are essentially willing to turn the United States into a “banana republic” in order to stop Donald Trump.The grand jury in Manhattan voted this week to indict former US President Donald Trump over his alleged involvement in hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 ahead of the presidential election that year.
The former president's daughter also mentioned that she appreciates the messages of support and concern coming from "voices across the political spectrum."
In a social media post she made on Friday, Ivanka Trump wrote that she loves both her father and her country, and that she is “pained for both.”
“I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern," she added.
Some social media outlets have pointed out that Ivanka previously stated that she would "always love and support" her father but has no intention to become involved in politics, even as Trump announced his intent to run in the 2024 presidential election.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have also weighed in
on this matter, sharing their opinions via social media.
“This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,” Eric tweeted, while Donald Jr. claimed that the “corrupt” US elites are essentially willing to turn the United States into a “banana republic” in order to stop Donald Trump.
The grand jury in Manhattan voted this week to indict former US President Donald Trump over his alleged involvement in hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 ahead of the presidential election that year.