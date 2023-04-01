https://sputniknews.com/20230401/high-on-cash-rishi-sunak-spent-500000-on-private-jet-trips-last-year-1109034284.html
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak feels comfortable spending lavish sums on jet trips, government data shows. Last year his flights cost a solid sum of £500,000. In November, he visited Egypt (£108,000) to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference. A week later, he headed to Bali, Indonesia (£340,000) for the G20 Summit and in December he flew to the Baltic States to speak on JEF Summit (£62,000).While Sunak engages in sightseeing and talks about making the world a better place to live at the expense of taxpayers, British citizens are struggling with a mounting cost of living crisis.In February, food inflation in the UK hit a record high of 17.1% and the number of Britons turning to food banks skyrocketed. Britain is paralyzed with strikes, and even doctors are staging walkouts. There is even information that in Wales, people are forced to eat pet food – though it is not a widespread practice yet.Despite its citizens struggling to keep body and soul together, the British government is shelling out outrageous sums of cash on a stillborn foreign policy project – aid to the Zelensky regime. In 2022 alone, London injected roughly $2.7 billion in a vain attempt to sustain the Ukrainian army's efforts.
Flying High: Rishi Sunak Splashes Out £500,000 of Taxpayer Cash on Private Jet Trips
16:09 GMT 01.04.2023 (Updated: 16:36 GMT 01.04.2023)
The UK opposition was quick to slam Sunak's hypocrisy about a green economy for everyone. The jet-setting PM blows excessive sums of taxpayer money on his opulent air travel, with private jet hires belching out emissions that poison the atmosphere.
. Last year his flights cost a solid sum of £500,000. In November, he visited Egypt (£108,000) to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference. A week later, he headed to Bali, Indonesia (£340,000) for the G20 Summit and in December he flew to the Baltic States to speak on JEF Summit (£62,000).
While Sunak engages in sightseeing and talks about making the world a better place to live at the expense of taxpayers, British citizens are struggling with a mounting cost of living crisis.
In February, food inflation in the UK hit a record high of 17.1%
and the number of Britons turning to food banks skyrocketed.
Britain is paralyzed with strikes, and even doctors are staging walkouts.
There is even information that in Wales, people are forced to eat pet food
– though it is not a widespread practice yet.
Despite its citizens struggling to keep body and soul together, the British government is shelling out outrageous sums of cash on a stillborn foreign policy project – aid to the Zelensky regime. In 2022 alone, London injected roughly $2.7 billion in a vain attempt to sustain the Ukrainian army's efforts.