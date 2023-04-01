International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230401/finnish-parliamentary-elections-will-finlands-party-pm-bite-the-dust--1109027707.html
Finnish Parliamentary Elections: Will Finland's 'Party' PM Bite the Dust?
Finnish Parliamentary Elections: Will Finland's 'Party' PM Bite the Dust?
A recent survey has put Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's party in third place, with National Coalition and Finns Party holding first and second positions, respectively.
2023-04-01T11:41+0000
2023-04-01T11:41+0000
world
finland
parliamentary elections
survey
opinion poll
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109027302_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9c053cc7d4b92370c6db57c43394099f.jpg
Petteri Orpo, center-right rival of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, has voiced satisfaction with the results of the latest opinion poll, hours ahead of the beginning of the country’s April 2 parliamentary election.Orpo added that he wants “to fix” the Finnish economy and “boost economic growth." According to him, Marin is neither worried about the economy nor about national debt.He spoke after the survey published by a Finnish broadcaster put the National Coalition in top place, with a thin lead at 19.8%. The nationalist eurosceptic Finns Party of Riikka Purra polled 19.5%, while the center-left Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin took third place at 18.7%.Tuomo Turja of the Finnish polling firm Taloustutkimus told the broadcaster that “It is a very exciting situation and it's hard to say at the moment which party will be the biggest on election day.”In a separate interview with the news network, Finnish journalist Marko Junkkari described Marin as a “polarizing character.”The survey followed a poll conducted by a Finnish newspaper late last year, which found that 64% of respondents felt Marin had done a “very” or “fairly” good job as prime minister.The 37-year-old took the reins of the Social Democratic party – and the Finnish premiership – in 2019.Last year, she was filmed dancing in Finnish nightclubs in a suggestive manner, which earned her the cognomens “Party PM” and “Party Sanna.” In yet another video, Marin’s friends were heard shouting that many interpreted as “flour gang,” with “flour” being the slang name for cocaine in Finland. The accusations forced Marin to formally deny taking drugs and even take a drug test to prove her innocence. The test results came back negative.In November 2022, Marin was ultimately cleared of misconduct following a protracted official inquiry that lasted several months.This came after the Finnish prime minister was caught partying during a surge in coronavirus infections, when the rest of her country was told to stay home and “flatten the curve.”
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/finnish-food-prices-hit-record-highs-as-economy-tightens-1104356416.html
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109027302_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b429d0d19f0cdba31145a1a1d0fc7906.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland's april 2 parliamentary election, third position of finnish prime minister sanna marin's party in the latest poll
finland's april 2 parliamentary election, third position of finnish prime minister sanna marin's party in the latest poll

Finnish Parliamentary Elections: Will Finland's 'Party' PM Bite the Dust?

11:41 GMT 01.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZOFinnish Prime Minister and Chair of the Social Democratic party Sanna Marin looks on in the central Sanomatalo building in Helsinki, Finland, on March 28, 2023
Finnish Prime Minister and Chair of the Social Democratic party Sanna Marin looks on in the central Sanomatalo building in Helsinki, Finland, on March 28, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
A recent survey has put Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's party in third place, with the National Coalition and Finns Party holding first and second positions, respectively.
Petteri Orpo, center-right rival of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, has voiced satisfaction with the results of the latest opinion poll, hours ahead of the beginning of the country’s April 2 parliamentary election.
"We have done a great campaign. We have the best candidates all over Finland and we are first in polls so I'm optimistic," the 53-year-old National Coalition party leader told a French news network on Saturday.
Orpo added that he wants “to fix” the Finnish economy and “boost economic growth." According to him, Marin is neither worried about the economy nor about national debt.
© AFP 2023 / JONATHAN NACKSTRANDAn election poster of Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is displayed on an campaign booth in Helsinki, on March 31, 2023
An election poster of Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is displayed on an campaign booth in Helsinki, on March 31, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
An election poster of Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is displayed on an campaign booth in Helsinki, on March 31, 2023
© AFP 2023 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
He spoke after the survey published by a Finnish broadcaster put the National Coalition in top place, with a thin lead at 19.8%. The nationalist eurosceptic Finns Party of Riikka Purra polled 19.5%, while the center-left Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin took third place at 18.7%.
Tuomo Turja of the Finnish polling firm Taloustutkimus told the broadcaster that “It is a very exciting situation and it's hard to say at the moment which party will be the biggest on election day.”
In a separate interview with the news network, Finnish journalist Marko Junkkari described Marin as a “polarizing character.”
“She has fans like a rock star but on the other hand she has a lot of people who can't stand her,”Junkkari added.
The survey followed a poll conducted by a Finnish newspaper late last year, which found that 64% of respondents felt Marin had done a “very” or “fairly” good job as prime minister.
The 37-year-old took the reins of the Social Democratic party – and the Finnish premiership – in 2019.
Last year, she was filmed dancing in Finnish nightclubs in a suggestive manner, which earned her the cognomens “Party PM” and “Party Sanna.” In yet another video, Marin’s friends were heard shouting that many interpreted as “flour gang,” with “flour” being the slang name for cocaine in Finland. The accusations forced Marin to formally deny taking drugs and even take a drug test to prove her innocence. The test results came back negative.
Customers buy in the Tesco supermarket in Nagykanizsa 208 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Finnish Food Prices Hit Record Highs as Economy Tightens
18 November 2022, 11:04 GMT
In November 2022, Marin was ultimately cleared of misconduct following a protracted official inquiry that lasted several months.
This came after the Finnish prime minister was caught partying during a surge in coronavirus infections, when the rest of her country was told to stay home and “flatten the curve.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала