Ex-President Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury: What's Next?
Ex-President Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury: What's Next?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump's... 01.04.2023
Ex-President Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury: What's next?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations &amp; Security AnalystEd Martin - President of Phyllis Schlafly EaglesGarland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical HourRobert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer &amp; Political AnalystCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Journalist, Political Analyst &amp; AuthorIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda in Moscow joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges and Turkiye’s current president Tayyip Erdogan running for another term.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin and Garland Nixon to discuss former president Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury and how embarrassing it is for the United States.Later in the second hour, journalist Robert Inkalesh spoke with the Fault Lines team about how Israel has not met the necessary requirements to join the visa waiver program according to the United States.In the last hour, writer and political analyst Caleb Maupin joined Fault Lines to discuss the Biden administration’s second Summit for Democracy, considered by some as a partisan event.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
donald trump, grand jury, indictment, israel, reporter, spy
radio, donald trump, grand jury, indictment, israel, reporter, spy, аудио

Ex-President Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury: What's Next?

12:50 GMT 01.04.2023
Fault Lines
Ex-President Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury: What's next?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Ed Martin - President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles
Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer & Political Analyst
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Journalist, Political Analyst & Author
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda in Moscow joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges and Turkiye’s current president Tayyip Erdogan running for another term.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin and Garland Nixon to discuss former president Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury and how embarrassing it is for the United States.
Later in the second hour, journalist Robert Inkalesh spoke with the Fault Lines team about how Israel has not met the necessary requirements to join the visa waiver program according to the United States.
In the last hour, writer and political analyst Caleb Maupin joined Fault Lines to discuss the Biden administration’s second Summit for Democracy, considered by some as a partisan event.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
