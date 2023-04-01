https://sputniknews.com/20230401/ecuadors-foreign-minister-resigns-1109039410.html

Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Resigns

Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Resigns

Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Carlos Holguin has announced his resignation, for personal reasons.

2023-04-01T23:57+0000

2023-04-01T23:57+0000

2023-04-01T23:57+0000

world

ecuador

ecuador

ecuador foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107755/25/1077552539_0:102:2047:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_cac7bd9f4db29344d06692828f78eeba.jpg

"For personal reasons, I present my resignation from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility," Holguin said on Twitter on Saturday. The minister said that, in his mandate, he had always acted fairly and in accordance with the law, in order to safeguard the interests of the state. Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said that Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition Gustavo Manrique Miranda will replace Holguin as the new foreign minister. Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador announced that it had approved impeachment proceedings against Guillermo Lasso, on charges of embezzlement.

ecuador

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

juan carlos holguin, ecuadorian minister of foreign affairs, ecuador, ecuador foreign ministry