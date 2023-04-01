https://sputniknews.com/20230401/ecuadors-foreign-minister-resigns-1109039410.html
Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Resigns
Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Resigns
Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Carlos Holguin has announced his resignation, for personal reasons.
2023-04-01T23:57+0000
2023-04-01T23:57+0000
2023-04-01T23:57+0000
world
ecuador
ecuador
ecuador foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107755/25/1077552539_0:102:2047:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_cac7bd9f4db29344d06692828f78eeba.jpg
"For personal reasons, I present my resignation from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility," Holguin said on Twitter on Saturday. The minister said that, in his mandate, he had always acted fairly and in accordance with the law, in order to safeguard the interests of the state. Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said that Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition Gustavo Manrique Miranda will replace Holguin as the new foreign minister. Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador announced that it had approved impeachment proceedings against Guillermo Lasso, on charges of embezzlement.
ecuador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107755/25/1077552539_120:0:1928:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_bd9fc01416c01f29c4aa82ca9e1fb47d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
juan carlos holguin, ecuadorian minister of foreign affairs, ecuador, ecuador foreign ministry
juan carlos holguin, ecuadorian minister of foreign affairs, ecuador, ecuador foreign ministry
Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Resigns
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Carlos Holguin has announced his resignation, for personal reasons.
"For personal reasons, I present my resignation from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility," Holguin said on Twitter on Saturday.
The minister said that, in his mandate, he had always acted fairly and in accordance with the law, in order to safeguard the interests of the state.
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said that Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition Gustavo Manrique Miranda will replace Holguin as the new foreign minister.
"I highlight the work carried out by Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin and I regret his resignation. On Monday, Gustavo Manrique will be appointed as responsible to assume this post," Lasso said on Twitter on Saturday.
Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador announced that it had approved impeachment proceedings against Guillermo Lasso, on charges of embezzlement.