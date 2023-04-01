https://sputniknews.com/20230401/ecuador-landslide-death-toll-surpasses-20--1109019843.html
Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Surpasses 20
The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador has risen to 23, the country's prosecutor general's office informs.
On Friday, Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said that at least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a massive landslide that hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo. The prosecutor general's office said on Twitter later on Friday that two bodies were pulled out from the rubble in Alausi and the total death toll from the landslide now stood at 23. According to the National Secretariat for Risk Management, over 70 people are missing and a total of 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.
The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador has risen to 23, the country's prosecutor general's office informs.
On Friday, Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said that at least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a massive landslide that hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo.
The prosecutor general's office said on Twitter later on Friday that two bodies were pulled out from the rubble in Alausi and the total death toll from the landslide now stood at 23.
According to the National Secretariat for Risk Management, over 70 people are missing and a total of 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.