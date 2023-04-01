https://sputniknews.com/20230401/ecuador-landslide-death-toll-surpasses-20--1109019843.html

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Surpasses 20

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Surpasses 20

The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador has risen to 23, the country's prosecutor general's office informs.

2023-04-01T01:32+0000

2023-04-01T01:32+0000

2023-04-01T01:55+0000

americas

landslide

landslide

ecuador

rescue

rescue plan

rescue operation

death toll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109019696_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_82ae8d37a8ac2cde4cef9aac50856789.jpg

On Friday, Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said that at least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a massive landslide that hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo. The prosecutor general's office said on Twitter later on Friday that two bodies were pulled out from the rubble in Alausi and the total death toll from the landslide now stood at 23. According to the National Secretariat for Risk Management, over 70 people are missing and a total of 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ecuador, death toll, landslide, landslide in ecuador, rescue mission, rescue operation, chimborazo