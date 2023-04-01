Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Surpasses 20

International
The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador has risen to 23, the country's prosecutor general's office informs.
On Friday, Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said that at least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a massive landslide that hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo. The prosecutor general's office said on Twitter later on Friday that two bodies were pulled out from the rubble in Alausi and the total death toll from the landslide now stood at 23. According to the National Secretariat for Risk Management, over 70 people are missing and a total of 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.
01:32 GMT 01.04.2023 (Updated: 01:55 GMT 01.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Dolores OchoaRescue workers comfort a woman whose daughter is missing in Alausi, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the day after a landslide swept through the town burying dozens of homes.
Rescue workers comfort a woman whose daughter is missing in Alausi, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the day after a landslide swept through the town burying dozens of homes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© AP Photo / Dolores Ochoa
MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Sputnik) - The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador has risen to 23, the country's prosecutor general's office informs.
On Friday, Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said that at least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a massive landslide that hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo.
The prosecutor general's office said on Twitter later on Friday that two bodies were pulled out from the rubble in Alausi and the total death toll from the landslide now stood at 23.
According to the National Secretariat for Risk Management, over 70 people are missing and a total of 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.
