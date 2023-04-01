https://sputniknews.com/20230401/avalanches-in-norway-result-in-three-deaths-1109019342.html

Avalanches in Norway Result in Three Deaths

At least three people, including a foreign tourist, have died in several avalanches in northern Norway, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reports, citing police.

Two people died in an avalanche on the island of Reinoya, NRK said on Friday. Another avalanche came down in Tromso, where one person from a group of five foreign tourists died. A helicopter has been sent to rescue the foreign tourists. According to Norwegian media reports, at least four avalanches came down in northern Norway on Friday, resulting in the injury of several people.

