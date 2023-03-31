https://sputniknews.com/20230331/wsj-journalist-detained-brazil-and-china-de-dollarize-assange--1108973215.html
WSJ Journalist Detained, Brazil and China De-Dollarize, Assange
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Wall Street Journal journalist who was detained and charged with espionage and how this relates to prior instances of journalists detained for espionage.
WSJ Journalist Detained, Brazil and China De-Dollarize, Assange
Journalist and author Daniel Lazare discusses the agreement between Brazil and China to de-dollarize their business transactions, what the return of Jair Bolsonaro to Brazil could mean for Brazilian politics, Saudi Arabia becoming a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and visa-waiver drama between the United States and Israel.Founder of the Human Rights Defense Center and the editor and publisher of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses the current state and use of solitary confinement in the United States, scenarios nationwide where legislators are considering curbing the use of solitary, Matt Gaetz hiring a war criminal as a legislative aid, and a drug conspiracy charge involving a head of a police union.Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses a Minnesota train derailment forcing evacuations, California's plan for reparations for Black residents, the quality of America’s understanding of its geopolitical rivals, and the reality of Washington’s relationships in Africa.Public interest attorney affiliated with the National Lawyers Guild and an organizer with DC Action for Assange Ann Wilcox discusses an event in Washington hosted by the National Lawyers Guild focusing on freedom for Julian Assange, how activists have been raising awareness for Assange locally, and whether Australian politicians are advocating effectively for Assange.The Misfits also discuss further questions surrounding how to develop a fair program for sportsmanship, and Senator Rand Paul coming out against a TikTok ban.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
WSJ Journalist Detained, Brazil and China De-Dollarize, Assange
