UK to Join Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

The United Kingdom will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

The UK will be the first European country to join the CPTPP.The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement was originally signed in 2016 between the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. As part of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific region. However, in January 2017, then US President Donald Trump signed a decree withdrawing the US from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 countries formed the CPTPP.

