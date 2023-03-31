https://sputniknews.com/20230331/uk-to-join-agreement-for-trans-pacific-partnership-1108981195.html
UK to Join Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
UK to Join Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
The United Kingdom will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
2023-03-31T06:00+0000
2023-03-31T06:00+0000
2023-03-31T06:00+0000
world
uk
cptpp
comprehensive and progressive agreement for trans-pacific partnership (cptpp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f459ba75d0f973ea32fed03d06cfd403.jpg
The UK will be the first European country to join the CPTPP.The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement was originally signed in 2016 between the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. As part of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific region. However, in January 2017, then US President Donald Trump signed a decree withdrawing the US from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 countries formed the CPTPP.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2735d83f91bd63bbf624d2052a273aad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cptpp, tpp, uk to join tpp, who is in tpp, what countries are in tpp, britain joins tpp
cptpp, tpp, uk to join tpp, who is in tpp, what countries are in tpp, britain joins tpp
UK to Join Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), UK Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch said on Friday.
"It’s nearly 1am UK time and my counterparts and I have only just officially concluded negotiations to join the CPTPP bloc! Fantastic news for UK business and consumers as we increase trade with the dynamic Indo-Pacific region providing the future of global GDP growth," Badenoch said on Twitter.
The UK will be the first European country to join the CPTPP.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement was originally signed in 2016 between the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. As part of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific region. However, in January 2017, then US President Donald Trump signed a decree withdrawing the US from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 countries formed the CPTPP.