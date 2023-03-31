https://sputniknews.com/20230331/security-guards-walk-out-at-uks-biggest-airport-ahead-of-easter-school-holidays-1108985212.html

Security Guards Walk Out at UK's Biggest Airport Ahead of Easter School Holidays

With inflation still in double digits thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions on Russian energy supplies, the UK has seen a wave of strikes across both the public and private sectors since last summer.

Security guards at Britain's busiest airport have begun a 10-day strike over pay — just as schools break up for the Easter holidays.Some 1,400 staffers will walk out in a strike organized by super-union Unite after their employer Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL) refused to improve on its its offer of a 10 percent pay rise and £1,150 lump sum payment in talks on Friday morning.They include security officers at Terminal Five and other guards who check cargo entering the airport.British Airways, Heathrow's biggest airline customer which has exclusive use of Terminal Five, said it had cancelled five per cent of flights in response and stopped selling tickets for remaining flights on strike days.Kings said the strike would cause "severe delays and disruption to passengers across the airport," but blamed Heathrow for its "stubborn refusal to pay its workers fairly."But the airport management said it would bring in 1,000 extra staff to help passengers.They pointed out that the PCS trade union had backed the "above-inflation" pay offer, but security guards had been "left empty-handed by Unite's actions."The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation is currently running at 10.1 percent in the UK —largely thanks to sanctions on Russian energy imports — prompting a wave of strikes since last summer.

