Breaking News: Russian President Putin Signs Decree Approving New Foreign Policy Concept
Russia's Presidency in UN Security Council Will Be Eventful, Kremlin Says
Russia's Presidency in UN Security Council Will Be Eventful, Kremlin Says
Russia's presidency in the UN Security Council will be eventful, and Moscow will exercise all its rights, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Russia is to assume presidency in the UN Security Council in April. Commenting on other foreign policy issues, Kremlin spokesman noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko may discuss the latter's initiatives on the Ukrainian settlement during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. He added that discussion of possible deployment of European Union peacekeepers in Ukraine is potentially a very dangerous issue.Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU is very close to discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.
Russia's Presidency in UN Security Council Will Be Eventful, Kremlin Says

10:07 GMT 31.03.2023
Red Square in Moscow. View
Red Square in Moscow. View - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
