Russia's Presidency in UN Security Council Will Be Eventful, Kremlin Says
Russia's presidency in the UN Security Council will be eventful, and Moscow will exercise all its rights, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Russia is to assume presidency in the UN Security Council in April. Commenting on other foreign policy issues, Kremlin spokesman noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko may discuss the latter's initiatives on the Ukrainian settlement during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. He added that discussion of possible deployment of European Union peacekeepers in Ukraine is potentially a very dangerous issue.Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU is very close to discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.
ukrainian crisis, kremlin, belarus, un security council, peace settlement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's presidency in the UN Security Council will be eventful, and Moscow will exercise all its rights, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Russia is to assume presidency in the UN Security Council in April.
"[Russia's presidency] will be eventful. Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. And it will exercise all its rights that are provided for by this. Naturally, remaining a responsible member of the Security Council and the United Nations," Peskov told reporters.
Commenting on other foreign policy issues, Kremlin spokesman noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko may discuss the latter's initiatives on the Ukrainian settlement during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.
"Next week, there will be a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State — this will give the presidents another opportunity to talk in detail with each other. This topic [Minsk's initiatives] will surely be discussed," Peskov told reporters.
He added that discussion of possible deployment of European Union peacekeepers in Ukraine is potentially a very dangerous issue.
"This is a very important statement, it was noticed. If we are talking about some kind of serious negotiations, then this is a potentially extremely dangerous discussion. You know that such forces in the world practice, as a rule, are used with the consent of both parties, in this case, this is potentially a very dangerous topic," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU is very close to discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.