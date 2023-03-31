https://sputniknews.com/20230331/russia-to-consider-nato-peacekeepers-as-targets-if-deployed-in-ukraine-medvedev-says-1109007376.html

Russia to Consider ‘NATO Peacekeepers’ as Targets if Deployed in Ukraine, Medvedev Says

Russia to Consider ‘NATO Peacekeepers’ as Targets if Deployed in Ukraine, Medvedev Says

Russia will consider so-called NATO peacekeepers as legitimate targets if they get deployed in Ukraine on the front line, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

According to the official, the West’s real goal is to establish a ceasefire on the front line that is favorable to them. Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the European Union is one step ahead from discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.

