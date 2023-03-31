https://sputniknews.com/20230331/russia-to-consider-nato-peacekeepers-as-targets-if-deployed-in-ukraine-medvedev-says-1109007376.html
Russia to Consider ‘NATO Peacekeepers’ as Targets if Deployed in Ukraine, Medvedev Says
Russia will consider so-called NATO peacekeepers as legitimate targets if they get deployed in Ukraine on the front line, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
According to the official, the West’s real goal is to establish a ceasefire on the front line that is favorable to them. Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the European Union is one step ahead from discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.
"They will be a legitimate target for our armed forces if they are placed on the front line without the consent of Russia with weapons in their hands and directly threaten us," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.
According to the official, the West’s real goal is to establish a ceasefire on the front line that is favorable to them.
"It is clear that the so-called NATO peacekeepers are simply going to enter the conflict on the side of our enemies [Ukraine] … Unleash that very third world war, which they so fear when they talk," Medvedev said.
Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that
the European Union is one step ahead from discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.