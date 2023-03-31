https://sputniknews.com/20230331/rec-to-help-far-east-companies-explore-new-markets-1108968696.html

REC to Help Far East Companies Explore New Markets

REC to Help Far East Companies Explore New Markets

The Russian Export Center is (REC, part of the VEB.RF) is willing to support Russian companies from the Russian Far East to enter new markets.

2023-03-31T04:14+0000

2023-03-31T04:14+0000

2023-03-31T05:02+0000

economy

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

far east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_52d688bfbf4ee57ee2b8838d357c32d2.jpg

The Russian Export Center is ready to support exporters from the Far Eastern Federal District in the development of new markets. Stanislav Georgievsky, Vice President of REC JSC, announced this during the meeting of the Far Eastern Federal District Council, held in Vladivostok under the leadership of Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District."The Russian Export Center supports exporters of non-resource, non-energy products throughout Russia, and the Far Eastern Federal District is no exception. Local exporters have access to all the tools that will help reduce the burden and facilitate entry into foreign markets. Since the most important factor in the development of the Far East is cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the REC Group is ready to assist exporters of the FEFD in mastering new markets, selecting potential interested buyers, and obtaining professional advice on point-to-point issues," Georgievsky said."In order to develop the country's economy, it is necessary to develop international trade. In 2022, the Russian Export Center JSC supported 1,500 companies in the Far Eastern Federal District. The total volume of exports supported by the REC for the Far Eastern Federal District in 2022 exceeded 118.5 billion rubles. It is important to continue the work on export support in the district and expand it to the regional level, and to introduce an export standard everywhere," Trutnev said in his speech.The Russian Export Center is a state institution that supports non-resource exports and provides exporters with a wide range of support services. In 2022, the REC provided 4,663 services to companies in the Far Eastern Federal District. Support was provided to 1,421 companies.Export Support Centers operate in all the constituent entities of the district, with the exception of Magadan Oblast (support of export activities of small and medium enterprises, SMEs, is provided on the basis of the "My Business" center). In 2022 with the help of export support centers, 149 SME enterprises concluded 221 export contracts for an amount totaling $51 million. In addition, shipments under the previously concluded export contracts amounted to $16.6 million (the total amount of supported exports was $67.7 million).The results of the implementation of the Regional Export Standard 2.0 in the constituent entities of the District in 2022 were discussed.According to the results of the implementation of the national project in the subjects of the Far Eastern Federal District, in 2022 the export standard will be implemented in three regions (Primorsky Krai, Khabarovsk Krai, and the Republic of Buryatia). In 2023, the implementation is planned in six regions of the Far Eastern Federal District, and in 2024 - in 11 regions.At present, according to the monitoring of the implementation of the national project, the subjects of the Russian Federation have implemented: five tools of the standard in one region (Yakutia), four tools in three regions (Amur Region, Trans-Baikal Territory, Sakhalin Region), two tools in three regions (Primorsky Krai, Khabarovsk Krai, Republic of Buryatia), and no tools in four regions (Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Kamchatka Krai, Magadan Oblast, Chukotka Autonomous District).In 2023, at least 13 of the 15 instruments are expected to be implemented in two subjects that introduced them in 2021 (Primorsky Krai, Khabarovsk Krai), one subject that introduced them in 2022 (Buryatia), and three subjects that will introduce them in 2023 (Amur Region, Zabaykalsky Krai, Yakutia).After listening to all the participants of the meeting, Trutnev instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Finance, and the Russian Export Center to prepare coordinated proposals for the extension of the instruments of the National Project "International Cooperation and Export" and their unified project management until 2030.The Ministry of Economic Development together with the Ministry of Finance should prepare coordinated proposals for expanding the implementation of measures for small and medium-sized businesses to export goods (works, services) with the support of export support centers, provided by the Federal program "Acceleration of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses" of the National Project "Small and Medium-Sized Businesses and Support of Individual Entrepreneurial Initiatives" for the period up to 2030.The REC, together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, has been instructed to develop coordinated proposals for the organization of Russian exporters in the markets of friendly countries, including the promotion of Russian products in the markets of the Asia-Pacific region.The heads of the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District were instructed to analyze the export-oriented assets of the subjects of the district and ensure the implementation of the tools of the Regional Export Standard 2.0 in accordance with the approved schedule of the passport of the federal project "Systemic measures for development of international cooperation and export".

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/russian-exporters-to-showcase-tomatoes-chocolate-and-wild-crab-at-gulfood-2023-1107617564.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230330/rec-to-promote-russian-products-on-chinas-most-popular-messaging-app-wechat-1108949282.html

russia

far east

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export center, russian companies, far east