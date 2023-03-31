https://sputniknews.com/20230331/qanon-shaman-who-stormed-capitol-gets-early-release-from-jail-1108980380.html
'QAnon Shaman' Who Stormed Capitol Gets Early Release From Jail
'QAnon Shaman' Who Stormed Capitol Gets Early Release From Jail
American Jacob Chansley, nicknamed "QAnon Shaman," who participated in the Capitol March 6, 2021, has been released early, from federal prison and transferred to a halfway house.
2023-03-31T04:12+0000
2023-03-31T04:12+0000
2023-03-31T04:15+0000
americas
us
capitol
shaman
qanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090808965_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_418a25d7618bb78b12e635f6ec2bdbf1.jpg
Chansley was released after nearly 27 months in FCI Safford. The exact reason for the transfer was not announced, but there are two options. The first is a reduction in sentence for good behavior. The second is the possibility of release for the last 12 months of a sentence in a social rehabilitation center.The Bureau of Prisons also said that because of security issues, it does not report information on the progress of inmates in prison or on their terms and transfers to other facilities.Recently, the public perception of Chansley shifted after the publication by Tucker Carlson of a video compilation in which he was shown strolling around the Capitol grounds, accompanied by security guards. In the footage shown, the so-called Shaman does not show any violence, and the guards make no visible attempt to interfere with him.Earlier this month, Elon Musk questioned the fairness of the verdict and urged to free Chansley.In September 2021, it became known that Chansley, who had become famous for a photo of himself sitting in a fur hat with horns in Nancy Pelosi's congressional chair, would face up to 41 month in prison.A document posted on the Justice Department's website said the 34-year-old "Shaman" pleaded guilty to felony counts of storming the Capitol. He was charged with the maximum sentence.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/from-the-stop-the-steal-rally-to-a-doj-probe-how-the-us-capitol-riot-unfolded-1105989714.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090808965_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fad8b08da33a4dd4e4fd1d95b7761fe5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jacob chansley qanon shaman release, chansley qanon shaman sentence, elon musk about chansley qanon shaman , capitol riot aftermath results, tucker carlson release january 6
jacob chansley qanon shaman release, chansley qanon shaman sentence, elon musk about chansley qanon shaman , capitol riot aftermath results, tucker carlson release january 6
'QAnon Shaman' Who Stormed Capitol Gets Early Release From Jail
04:12 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 04:15 GMT 31.03.2023)
American Jacob Chansley, nicknamed "QAnon Shaman," who participated in the Capitol March 6, 2021, has been released early from federal prison and transferred to a halfway house.
Chansley was released after nearly 27 months in FCI Safford. The exact reason for the transfer was not announced, but there are two options. The first is a reduction in sentence for good behavior. The second is the possibility of release for the last 12 months of a sentence in a social rehabilitation center.
"After serving eleven months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law abiding and enriching life," said Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney.
The Bureau of Prisons also said that because of security issues, it does not report information on the progress of inmates in prison or on their terms and transfers to other facilities.
Recently, the public perception of Chansley shifted after the publication by Tucker Carlson of a video compilation
in which he was shown strolling around the Capitol grounds, accompanied by security guards. In the footage shown, the so-called Shaman does not show any violence
, and the guards make no visible attempt to interfere with him.
Earlier this month, Elon Musk questioned the fairness of the verdict
and urged to free Chansley.
In September 2021, it became known that Chansley, who had become famous for a photo of himself sitting in a fur hat with horns in Nancy Pelosi's congressional chair, would face up to 41 month in prison.
A document posted on the Justice Department's website said the 34-year-old "Shaman" pleaded guilty
to felony counts of storming the Capitol
. He was charged with the maximum sentence
.