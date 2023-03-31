https://sputniknews.com/20230331/qanon-shaman-who-stormed-capitol-gets-early-release-from-jail-1108980380.html

'QAnon Shaman' Who Stormed Capitol Gets Early Release From Jail

American Jacob Chansley, nicknamed "QAnon Shaman," who participated in the Capitol March 6, 2021, has been released early, from federal prison and transferred to a halfway house.

Chansley was released after nearly 27 months in FCI Safford. The exact reason for the transfer was not announced, but there are two options. The first is a reduction in sentence for good behavior. The second is the possibility of release for the last 12 months of a sentence in a social rehabilitation center.The Bureau of Prisons also said that because of security issues, it does not report information on the progress of inmates in prison or on their terms and transfers to other facilities.Recently, the public perception of Chansley shifted after the publication by Tucker Carlson of a video compilation in which he was shown strolling around the Capitol grounds, accompanied by security guards. In the footage shown, the so-called Shaman does not show any violence, and the guards make no visible attempt to interfere with him.Earlier this month, Elon Musk questioned the fairness of the verdict and urged to free Chansley.In September 2021, it became known that Chansley, who had become famous for a photo of himself sitting in a fur hat with horns in Nancy Pelosi's congressional chair, would face up to 41 month in prison.A document posted on the Justice Department's website said the 34-year-old "Shaman" pleaded guilty to felony counts of storming the Capitol. He was charged with the maximum sentence.

