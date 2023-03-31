https://sputniknews.com/20230331/putin-chairs-meeting-with-permanent-members-of-russian-security-council--1108988112.html

Putin Chairs Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on March 31.

Sputnik goes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on March 31. Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is expected to unveil the new concept of Russian foreign policy at the meeting.The concept will likely focus on the emergence of a multipolar world and the decline of Western hegemony.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

