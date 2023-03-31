International
Breaking News: Russian President Putin Signs Decree Approving New Foreign Policy Concept
Putin Chairs Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on March 31.
Sputnik goes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on March 31. Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is expected to unveil the new concept of Russian foreign policy at the meeting.The concept will likely focus on the emergence of a multipolar world and the decline of Western hegemony.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
Putin Chairs Meeting With Permanent Members of Russian Security Council

11:17 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 31.03.2023)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced earlier in the day that the president would hold a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, where Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will present a new foreign policy concept.
Sputnik goes live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on March 31. Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is expected to unveil the new concept of Russian foreign policy at the meeting.
The concept will likely focus on the emergence of a multipolar world and the decline of Western hegemony.
