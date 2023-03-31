International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230331/milley-says-us-rhetoric-on-china-needs-to-become-more-realistic-less-emotional-1109018894.html
Milley Says US Rhetoric on China Needs to Become More Realistic, Less ‘Emotional’
Milley Says US Rhetoric on China Needs to Become More Realistic, Less ‘Emotional’
The United States’ rhetoric towards China needs to become more realistic and less emotional, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.
2023-03-31T23:39+0000
2023-03-31T23:39+0000
americas
china
us-china relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106435604_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d45f242ccdd3a9a584e81400d81a63d.jpg
“I think that [US rhetoric on China] needs to be a little bit more realistic and a little bit less, perhaps, emotional,” Milley said during a Defense One. The US needs to be pragmatic and cautious going forward, but can decrease the chances of conflict if it remains strong relative to China, Milley added.
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106435604_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9f2e78dc28c0c274d77b3a17e443790.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, us-china relations, china, mark milley, joint chiefs of staff general mark milley, beijing
united states, us-china relations, china, mark milley, joint chiefs of staff general mark milley, beijing

Milley Says US Rhetoric on China Needs to Become More Realistic, Less ‘Emotional’

23:39 GMT 31.03.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshJoint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States’ rhetoric towards China needs to become more realistic and less emotional, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.
“I think that [US rhetoric on China] needs to be a little bit more realistic and a little bit less, perhaps, emotional,” Milley said during a Defense One.
The US should approach its relationship with China with a “steely-eyed, cold-eyed realism” and keep its military competitive with Beijing across all domains, Milley said.
The US needs to be pragmatic and cautious going forward, but can decrease the chances of conflict if it remains strong relative to China, Milley added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала