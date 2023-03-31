https://sputniknews.com/20230331/milley-says-us-rhetoric-on-china-needs-to-become-more-realistic-less-emotional-1109018894.html

Milley Says US Rhetoric on China Needs to Become More Realistic, Less ‘Emotional’

The United States’ rhetoric towards China needs to become more realistic and less emotional, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.

“I think that [US rhetoric on China] needs to be a little bit more realistic and a little bit less, perhaps, emotional,” Milley said during a Defense One. The US needs to be pragmatic and cautious going forward, but can decrease the chances of conflict if it remains strong relative to China, Milley added.

