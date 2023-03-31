https://sputniknews.com/20230331/milley-says-us-rhetoric-on-china-needs-to-become-more-realistic-less-emotional-1109018894.html
Milley Says US Rhetoric on China Needs to Become More Realistic, Less ‘Emotional’
Milley Says US Rhetoric on China Needs to Become More Realistic, Less ‘Emotional’
The United States’ rhetoric towards China needs to become more realistic and less emotional, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.
2023-03-31T23:39+0000
2023-03-31T23:39+0000
2023-03-31T23:39+0000
americas
china
us-china relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106435604_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d45f242ccdd3a9a584e81400d81a63d.jpg
“I think that [US rhetoric on China] needs to be a little bit more realistic and a little bit less, perhaps, emotional,” Milley said during a Defense One. The US needs to be pragmatic and cautious going forward, but can decrease the chances of conflict if it remains strong relative to China, Milley added.
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106435604_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9f2e78dc28c0c274d77b3a17e443790.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united states, us-china relations, china, mark milley, joint chiefs of staff general mark milley, beijing
united states, us-china relations, china, mark milley, joint chiefs of staff general mark milley, beijing
Milley Says US Rhetoric on China Needs to Become More Realistic, Less ‘Emotional’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States’ rhetoric towards China needs to become more realistic and less emotional, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.
“I think that [US rhetoric on China] needs to be a little bit more realistic and a little bit less, perhaps, emotional,” Milley said during a Defense One.
The US should approach its relationship with China with a “steely-eyed, cold-eyed realism” and keep its military competitive with Beijing across all domains, Milley said.
The US needs to be pragmatic and cautious going forward, but can decrease the chances of conflict if it remains strong relative to China, Milley added.