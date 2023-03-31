https://sputniknews.com/20230331/istanbul-police-say-turkish-opposition-party-office-hit-by-accidental-gunfire-1109017859.html

Istanbul Police Say Turkish Opposition Party Office Hit by Accidental Gunfire

There was no armed assault on the Istanbul headquarters of Turkiye's opposition Good Party on Friday, as the building was hit by accidental gunfire, the Istanbul police department said.

Earlier in the day, the office of the Istanbul mayor said that unknown gunmen had opened fire at the Istanbul chapter of Turkiye's opposition conservative Good Party. Police found bullet holes in the building and the adjacent office block. The gunman was detained since he had no license for the gun, the police added. The police's findings run counter to the statement by Good Party leader Meral Aksener, who laid the blame for the shooting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, telling him on social media to take back "the bullets that come at us." Turkish Interior Minister Sueleyman Soylu urged people to "be careful with accusations" and trust the government and police. The Good Party is part of the National Alliance, an opposition six-party electoral alliance, that declared the leader of the Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the alliance's single candidate for Turkiye's upcoming presidential election scheduled to take place on May 14.

