International Trade Exits the Dollar; Burkina Faso Resumes Ties with DPRK

The dollar is losing power as the principal instrument of international trade due to the coercive economic measures that the US empire has deployed against any adversaries.

Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Zelenksy says that if he loses Artemovsk (Bakhmut), he will be forced to sue for peace. Also, we discuss why peace negotiations are not working and how that could be changed.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," joins us to discuss China. The leader of Taiwan is in New York pushing further provocations toward Beijing. Also, we discuss the remilitarization of Japan.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the new world order. The US is no longer able to bully nations around the world and may be held accountable for the Nord Stream attack. Also, Burkina Faso is normalizing relations with the DPRK.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Latin America. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro argues that China is a non-imperialist great power. Also, Latin America is moving away from Taiwan and towards Beijing.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel's judicial crisis is considered by some to be part of the boomerang effect of colonization. Also, the Syrian war seems to be nearing an end which the US empire will not like.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. The spat between President Biden and Bibi Netanyahu has burst out into full view.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss the media and the LGBTQ matters in Uganda. Also, Matt Taibbi was visited by IRS agents as he was testifying against the Biden administration on Capitol Hill. Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Taiwan. The leader of Taiwan was confronted by protesters in New York pushing back against her attempts to drag the Island to war with China. Also, China is winning the diplomatic war with the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

