https://sputniknews.com/20230331/greek-defense-minister-says-will-visit-earthquake-hit-areas-of-turkiye-on-april-4-1108979698.html

Greek Defense Minister Says Will Visit Earthquake-Hit Areas of Turkiye on April 4

Greek Defense Minister Says Will Visit Earthquake-Hit Areas of Turkiye on April 4

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said on Thursday that he would visit the earthquake-affected areas of southeastern Turkiye on April 4 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.

2023-03-31T02:05+0000

2023-03-31T02:05+0000

2023-03-31T02:07+0000

world

greece

turkiye

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

recep tayyip erdogan

kyriakos mitsotakis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107449499_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_52779760ca333c00b92db0f0995bfcb8.jpg

NATO allies Greece and Turkiye have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times. The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime boundaries. He noted, however, that the trip did not aim to resolve all differences between Greece and Turkiye. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to communicate with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since May 2022. However, in the event of disasters, the countries provide assistance to each other, as they did after the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria in February and the recent deadly train accident in Greece. On March 9, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that the tragic events united the societies of the two countries and created a new atmosphere that should be used to normalize Greek-Turkish relations.

greece

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye earthquake, turkey, greek-turkiye relations, greece and turkey