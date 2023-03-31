International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230331/german-foreign-minister-to-visit-china-in-mid-april---reports-1108979987.html
German Foreign Minister to Visit China in Mid-April - Reports
German Foreign Minister to Visit China in Mid-April - Reports
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to China in mid-April, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing sources.
2023-03-31T02:33+0000
2023-03-31T02:34+0000
world
germany
china
annalena baerbock
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175069_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43c01f7876e52a5905dee61a183be4c0.jpg
Baerbock will leave for Beijing a few days after Easter, which is celebrated on April 9 this year, the report said. After this visit, the minister will head to Japan to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, the report added. Last August, Baerbock, during a visit to the United States, announced that a new German strategy for relations with China would be presented in 2023. One of the aims of this strategy should be the further harmonization of transatlantic positions regarding challenges China poses to "the international rules-based order."
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/why-are-more-eu-leaders-eager-to-visit-china-1108943353.html
germany
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175069_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_609157388918e1422a1d3db713f0bf93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german foreign minister visits china, german chinese relations, annalena baerbock
german foreign minister visits china, german chinese relations, annalena baerbock

German Foreign Minister to Visit China in Mid-April - Reports

02:33 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 02:34 GMT 31.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock listens to questions of lawmakers about the German government Ukrainian policy during a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock listens to questions of lawmakers about the German government Ukrainian policy during a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to China in mid-April, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Baerbock will leave for Beijing a few days after Easter, which is celebrated on April 9 this year, the report said. After this visit, the minister will head to Japan to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, the report added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron stand in front of Chinese and EU flags at a signing ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
World
Why More EU Leaders Are Eager to Visit China
Yesterday, 06:33 GMT
Last August, Baerbock, during a visit to the United States, announced that a new German strategy for relations with China would be presented in 2023. One of the aims of this strategy should be the further harmonization of transatlantic positions regarding challenges China poses to "the international rules-based order."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала