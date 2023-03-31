https://sputniknews.com/20230331/general-staff-of-russian-armed-forces-says-not-planning-second-wave-of-mobilization-1108980224.html
General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Says Not Planning Second Wave of Mobilization
General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Says Not Planning Second Wave of Mobilization
There are no plans to hold a second wave of mobilization by the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff said on Friday.
2023-03-31T03:11+0000
2023-03-31T03:11+0000
2023-03-31T03:11+0000
russia
partial mobilization in russia
russia
sergei shoigu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16094/17/160941776_0:124:3006:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e249e387e290fb521c7164df5caf0e.jpg
Volunteers and those who have already been called up for service are enough to carry out the tasks of the special operation, Tsimlyansky saidThat may be because according to Tsimlyansky, Russians have been volunteering for military service in greater numbers. In October, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia had hit its recruitment goals through mobilization, saying in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he request had been met."We have stopped sending notices to people, and the task you set, 300,000 people, has been completed," Shoigu told Putin. "No further measures are planned."
https://sputniknews.com/20221212/mobilized-russian-troops-recall-close-encounter-fighting-off-foreign-mercs-1105390423.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16094/17/160941776_339:0:3006:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8e23a317796df242229a1ad940a50dcd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian mobilization, will russia use the draft again, russia troop numbers
russian mobilization, will russia use the draft again, russia troop numbers
General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Says Not Planning Second Wave of Mobilization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no plans to hold a second wave of mobilization by the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Tsimlyansky said on Friday.
Volunteers and those who have already been called up for service are enough to carry out the tasks of the special operation, Tsimlyansky said
"I want to assure you all that there is no second wave of mobilization in the plans of the General Staff. Those who have already been called up for military service, as well as citizens who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the operation, are sufficient enough to fulfill the assigned tasks," Tsimlyansky said.
That may be because according to Tsimlyansky, Russians have been volunteering for military service in greater numbers.
"Currently, the number of citizens who have decided to voluntarily enlist in military service under a contract has also increased significantly. For their timely registration, the Defense Ministry expanded the network of selection points for the selection to military service under the contract and increased the number of instructors to work with candidates," Tsimlyansky said.
In October, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia had hit its recruitment goals through mobilization, saying in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he request had been met.
12 December 2022, 14:09 GMT
"We have stopped sending notices to people, and the task you set, 300,000 people, has been completed," Shoigu told Putin. "No further measures are planned."