General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Says Not Planning Second Wave of Mobilization

There are no plans to hold a second wave of mobilization by the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff said on Friday.

Volunteers and those who have already been called up for service are enough to carry out the tasks of the special operation, Tsimlyansky saidThat may be because according to Tsimlyansky, Russians have been volunteering for military service in greater numbers. In October, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia had hit its recruitment goals through mobilization, saying in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he request had been met."We have stopped sending notices to people, and the task you set, 300,000 people, has been completed," Shoigu told Putin. "No further measures are planned."

