https://sputniknews.com/20230331/five-arrested-in-mexico-over-deadly-fire-at-migrant-detention-center-1108983833.html

Five Arrested in Mexico Over Deadly Fire at Migrant Detention Center

Five Arrested in Mexico Over Deadly Fire at Migrant Detention Center

Five out of six arrest warrants issued by Mexican prosecutors as part of the investigation into this week's fire at a migrant detention center in the city of Ciudad Juarez, which killed at least 39 people, have already been executed, Mexican Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez said.

2023-03-31T08:05+0000

2023-03-31T08:05+0000

2023-03-31T08:05+0000

americas

mexico

fire

us-mexico border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081974839_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_c53fa4666f79b8e92a16236fc878888b.jpg

On March 28, a fire broke out at a detention center for migrants who tried to illegally cross the US-Mexican border. According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the detainees started the fire themselves in a protest against deportations. According to the minister, the warrants were issued against three immigration officials, two private security guards and a migrant accused of starting the fire. At least 39 people died in the fire, and 28 others were injured. All of the victims have been identified. The majority of them are from Guatemala, but there are also people from Salvador, Venezuela, Honduras and Colombia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/death-toll-from-fire-in-mexican-migration-center-reaches-39-1108884721.html

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ciudad juarez, death toll from fire, fire migrants, mexican fire, migrant detention center