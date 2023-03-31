International
Five Arrested in Mexico Over Deadly Fire at Migrant Detention Center
Five Arrested in Mexico Over Deadly Fire at Migrant Detention Center
Five out of six arrest warrants issued by Mexican prosecutors as part of the investigation into this week's fire at a migrant detention center in the city of Ciudad Juarez, which killed at least 39 people, have already been executed, Mexican Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez said.
On March 28, a fire broke out at a detention center for migrants who tried to illegally cross the US-Mexican border. According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the detainees started the fire themselves in a protest against deportations. According to the minister, the warrants were issued against three immigration officials, two private security guards and a migrant accused of starting the fire. At least 39 people died in the fire, and 28 others were injured. All of the victims have been identified. The majority of them are from Guatemala, but there are also people from Salvador, Venezuela, Honduras and Colombia.
Five Arrested in Mexico Over Deadly Fire at Migrant Detention Center

08:05 GMT 31.03.2023
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Five out of six arrest warrants issued by Mexican prosecutors as part of the investigation into this week's fire at a migrant detention center in the city of Ciudad Juarez, which killed at least 39 people, have already been executed, Mexican Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez said.
On March 28, a fire broke out at a detention center for migrants who tried to illegally cross the US-Mexican border. According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the detainees started the fire themselves in a protest against deportations.
"Five arrest warrants have already been executed; there is one more person [still not arrested], the others have already been brought before a judge," Rodriguez said on Thursday at a press conference.
According to the minister, the warrants were issued against three immigration officials, two private security guards and a migrant accused of starting the fire.
At least 39 people died in the fire, and 28 others were injured. All of the victims have been identified. The majority of them are from Guatemala, but there are also people from Salvador, Venezuela, Honduras and Colombia.
