Fighting Piracy, Maritime Cooperation Likely To Top Russia–Africa Summit Agenda, Ex-Diplomat Says

The case of the seizure of a Danish tanker, which occurred on March 25, near the Congolese port of Pointe Noire, indicates the navigation is not safe there yet, ex-Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Rep.Congo and Angola says.

The case of the seizure of a Danish tanker, which occurred on March 25, near the Congolese port of Pointe Noire, indicates that navigation is not safe there yet, Sergey Nenashev, ex-Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Rep.Congo and Angola, expert on modern challenges and threats in Africa at the Institute of Africa of the Russian Academy of Sciences, tells Sputnik, adding that the zone of piracy activities is widening in the region.According to the expert, the hotbed of piracy has moved from the area of Somalia to the Gulf of Guinea, with piracy on the high seas reaching its peak between 2010-2011.In addition, Nenashev stresses that non-African countries can use pirates to block trade routes to certain African countries to tighten up pressure on them.He spotlighted that it was possible to significantly reduce the number of these illegal actions, primarily thanks to the contribution made by African countries.The expert also stresses Russia's significant contribution to the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.Nenashev stresses that African countries are eager to promote cooperation with Russia in the anti-piracy field, while the so-called "collective West" impedes that interaction via sanctions.The expert has also notes that the issue of maritime cooperation may be considered at the upcoming Russian-African summit, which is to be held in late July in St. Petersburg.Russia has been vigorously fighting against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. In October 2021, footage of a crew from the Russian warship Vice Admiral Kulakov rescuing the container ship Lucia from African pirates in the Gulf of Guinea spread around the world. Prior to that, Russian sailors practiced conducting similar operations off the coast of Africa in training activities.Recently, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, during the 2nd International Parliamentary Conference "Russia — Africa", which was held at the State Duma, on March 19, said that Moscow was increasing financial assistance to coastal states in the Gulf of Guinea from the country's annual voluntary contribution to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, so that these countries could equip their naval power structures.According to the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), among the 90 global incidents of piracy and armed robbery reported between January and September 2022, 13 were registered in the Gulf of Guinea region, compared with 27 for the same period in 2021. The reduction in the number of reported incidents in West African waters is likely to be short-lived if the international community does not increase its attention to the region, GCSP states.

