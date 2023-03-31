https://sputniknews.com/20230331/developed-countries-morally-obliged-to-aid-africa-russias-un-envoy-says-1108981295.html

Developed Countries Morally Obliged to Aid Africa, Russia's UN Envoy Says

Developed Countries Morally Obliged to Aid Africa, Russia's UN Envoy Says

Developed countries are morally obliged to help African nations, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN and the Security Council Vasily Nebenzya said.

Developed countries are morally obliged to help African nations, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN and the Security Council Vassily Nebenzia said during a Security Council session, dedicated to ensuring peace and stability on the African continent.According to the diplomat, developed countries are still not following through on their obligations to provide African countries with development assistance.The United Nations set a target for countries to spend 0.7% of their gross national income (GNI) on official development assistance (ODA), according to a UN resolution dating back to October 24, 1970.The ODA is a category seen as the gold standard for foreign aid, used in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for promoting the economic development and well-being of developing countries.Nebenzia noted that the international community should contribute to the African continent's development, so that "the benefits of economic progress are shared equitably."The Russian diplomat stressed that such international support should be provided "exclusively with the consent of the host [African] government, according to its priorities and with respect for its sovereignty." In November 2022, the United Nations General Assembly concluded talks on reforming the Security Council, where many concurred on the need for modernization, with African representatives actively calling for making the body more inclusive.Russian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Vassily Nebenzia has repeatedly stated that the composition of the UN Security Council (UNSC) does not reflect either the number of states in Africa or the continent's role globally.

