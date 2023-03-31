https://sputniknews.com/20230331/dark-side-of-sun-x-class-solar-flare-rocks-earth-and-blackouts-radio-1108982946.html

Dark Side of Sun: X-Class Solar Flare Rocks Earth and Blackouts Radio

Scientists warn that it was only a prelude since Sun ramps to the peak of its 11-year cycle in 2025.

An overwhelmingly powerful solar flare shook the Earth on Thursday, causing radio blackouts in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. X-ray and ultraviolet radiation came as a bonus.This blast was preceded by a series of events on the Sun, most notably the emergence of two giant coronal holes and a series of fierce eruptions that led to Northern Lights appearing in the southern skies.Scientists warn that we should brace ourselves for new solar flares. Our yellow dwarf has already produces three moderate flares and will likely produce even more. Also scientist indicate that there is a slight chance of an X-class sun flare.This year has already saw 7 X-class sun flares that indicates that solar activity in 2023 will outmatch 2022. Last flare was extremely powerful, but the Sun can do even better, erupting flares that are destructive to all human technology. The most often outcome is power blackout, GPS confusion and satellites being knocked out of orbit.

